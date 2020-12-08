Rocky girls to attend virtual STEM camp

Three Rockhampton students will take part in the Curious Minds program.

Three Rockhampton students will take part in the Curious Minds program.

THREE Rockhampton students will take part in virtual summer camps this month to pursue their passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Caitlyn Griffiths and Amy Nielsen Ochoa from Heights College and Millicent Rayner from Rockhampton Grammar School will join more than 120 young women from across the country in the Curious Minds program from December 13 to 16.

The program, run by Australian Science Innovations, is designed to give hands-on inspiration to girls in Years 9 and 10 with an interest in STEM.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry congratulated Central Queensland’s participants.

“I hope they learn new skills and gain the confidence to pursue a career in STEM after school,” she said.

“Because of COVID-19, these high-potential young women will take part in a virtual four-day intensive program, including online challenges, followed by six months of coaching sessions with inspiring female mentors working in the STEM community.

“I encourage other young girls in Capricornia with similar dreams to get involved and pursue their passion for STEM.

“STEM skills are vital to future jobs and Australia’s future economy, and our government is committed to empowering young women to excel in these areas.”

The Federal Government provided $2.35 million to expand this year’s camp.