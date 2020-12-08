Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three Rockhampton students will take part in the Curious Minds program.
Three Rockhampton students will take part in the Curious Minds program.
Education

Rocky girls to attend virtual STEM camp

Timothy Cox
8th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE Rockhampton students will take part in virtual summer camps this month to pursue their passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Caitlyn Griffiths and Amy Nielsen Ochoa from Heights College and Millicent Rayner from Rockhampton Grammar School will join more than 120 young women from across the country in the Curious Minds program from December 13 to 16.

The program, run by Australian Science Innovations, is designed to give hands-on inspiration to girls in Years 9 and 10 with an interest in STEM.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry congratulated Central Queensland’s participants.

“I hope they learn new skills and gain the confidence to pursue a career in STEM after school,” she said.

“Because of COVID-19, these high-potential young women will take part in a virtual four-day intensive program, including online challenges, followed by six months of coaching sessions with inspiring female mentors working in the STEM community.

“I encourage other young girls in Capricornia with similar dreams to get involved and pursue their passion for STEM.

“STEM skills are vital to future jobs and Australia’s future economy, and our government is committed to empowering young women to excel in these areas.”

The Federal Government provided $2.35 million to expand this year’s camp.

heights college rockhampton grammar school women in stem
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Another destructive crime spree impacts Yeppoon businesses

        Premium Content Another destructive crime spree impacts Yeppoon businesses

        News Businesses around Yeppoon had their front doors smashed in and items stolen in the latest crime spree to plague the town.

        • 8th Dec 2020 11:58 AM
        • 1 fearless
        Police find bong stashed behind man’s TV unit

        Premium Content Police find bong stashed behind man’s TV unit

        Crime The Central Queensland man was subject to a parole order at the time of the...

        CQ artist ‘chuffed’ to have artwork displayed at gardens

        Premium Content CQ artist ‘chuffed’ to have artwork displayed at gardens

        Art & Theatre The piece celebrates the resilience of the community and will be installed as part...

        • 8th Dec 2020 11:51 AM
        Cap Coast search underway for drifting dinghy’s owner

        Premium Content Cap Coast search underway for drifting dinghy’s owner

        News Public assistance is being sought to locate the owner of a dinghy found drifting...