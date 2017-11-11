Rocky goes silly for new $5 bargain store

Brad Walton at the popup Silly Sollys store at Northside Plaza.

SHELVES were already bare as customers piled into the Rockhampton resurrection of the long awaited Silly Solly's store.

Seventeen years after the discount variety store chain closed it's doors, the familiar name had made a comeback with it's first Rocky pop-up store opening on Thursday.

Excited customers gathered armfuls of goods all with the "nothing over $5" guarantee to the counter with owner Brad Walton saying the response had been overwhelming.

"It's been a very busy couple of days and we've had such a great response even though this pop-up store is only temporary," he said.

Astounding prices line the shelves with customers able to snap up perfume, Christmas decorations, pet accessories and cleaning products all for under $5.

After successfully opening a store in Gladstone and works under way in Yeppoon, Brad said Rockhampton couldn't miss out.

"We wanted to give the people of Rocky something for Christmas and this small store was the idea," he said.

"Ideally we would love to stay in the centre and eventually expand into a permanent store soon."

If the new Silly Solly's concept was successful plans to open 20 stores across Queensland over the next two years were in the works.

Brad said customers were already excited about the expansion.

"It's a lot of hard work but it's what I'm really passionate about," he said.

"I know people are struggling in Rocky and they need the option to have quality goods at a bargain price.

"I'm always seeing what's on the market and thinking how I can somehow get it for less and stick to the $5 guarantee."

Silly Solly's Rockhampton was currently open in Northside Plaza.