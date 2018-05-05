Rocky golfer in national top 2 for her age group

RISING STAR: Talented young golfer Aliana Manderson will tee off for Australia in the Trans-Tasman Cup.

GOLF: At just 10 years old, Aliana Manderson is fast establishing herself as a driving force in junior golf.

The Rockhampton schoolgirl is now gearing up to represent Australia in the annual Trans-Tasman Cup to be played in Whangaparaoa, New Zealand, this month.

She qualified for the event after consistent performances in the US Kids Golf Summer Tour in Brisbane, which saw her finish in the top two female players in the 10-11 years age group in the country.

"It's very exciting. I haven't been to New Zealand before,” Manderson said.

"I'm not really worried about winning, my goal is just to play really well.”

Manderson is no stranger to national honours and has for the past three years made the Australian team to compete in major tournaments in the United States.

Aliana Manderson has already competed in the United States at a junior golf tournament. Chris Ison ROK080716cgolf4

This year she has opted to play in New Zealand rather than heading to the US.

Manderson has been playing golf for four years, turning her hand to the game after being encouraged "to give it a go” by one of her mum's friends.

She plays competition weekly at the Yeppoon Golf Club and practises every other day at the Rockhampton Golf Club.

Her dedication has helped improve every aspect of her game, and she is now playing off a handicap of 17.9.

"I'm pretty happy with my game but my strength at the moment would probably be my short game,” she said.

"It's just a really good sport and I love getting out in the fresh air.

"I'd like to make a few more teams this year, including the Central Queensland junior elite squad and the Junior JUGS team.”