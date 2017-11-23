Rocky graduates choose adventure over alcohol

ADRENALIN ADVENTURE: Rockhampton Girls Grammar School graduate, Emily Lang has chosen to take a trip to New Zealand instead of having a week of partying at the Gold Coast.

EMILY Lang and Montana McCamley have ditched Schoolies celebrations at the Gold Coast.

The Rockhampton Girls Grammar School graduates instead chose an alternate way to celebrate the end of their schooling journey.

They will join 36 other school leavers from across Australia on a drug and alcohol-free week of fun in New Zealand.

They will take part in adrenalin-inducing adventures across the ditch from December 2 as part of yLead's Schoolies alternative, Thrill Out.

Jet boating, white water rafting, quad biking and luging will all be on offer as the graduates are given a rare glimpse into Maori culture.

Emily, Montana and fellow participants will take a day out of their adventure to serve the community and join the Salvation Army to collect items for their Christmas appeal.

yLead is a not-for-profit organisation that provides leadership development experiences to thousands of students across Australia.

The organisation first recognised a need for a Schoolies alternative in 2011.

yLead CEO, Matt Kershaw said many young people wanted to have a chance to step outside their comfort zone and challenge themselves rather than have a week of partying.

"The demand for our Schoolies alternatives is growing as both school leavers and their parents question the appeal of partying with the masses in locations such as the Gold Coast,” he said.

"There is no doubt that these Schoolies alternatives give school leavers a head start in their life post-school.”

"They return with more confidence and a great network of friends, as well as memories that will last a lifetime.

yLead is developing a range of drug and alcohol-free Schoolies alternatives in order to provide school leavers with experiences that will develop their cultural awareness and positively contribute to their community.