Rocky graduate's not giving up on medical dream

HIGH ACHIEVER: TCC student Eishan Beotra has received an OP1 and hopes to go on and study medicine next year.

HIGH ACHIEVER: TCC student Eishan Beotra has received an OP1 and hopes to go on and study medicine next year. Chris Ison ROK191217cop2

EISHAN Beotra's sheer determination to pursue a career in medicine has motivated him to apply for universities across the country.

The Rockhampton man has put his name down to study at an array of them which include; James Cook University, Universities of Queensland, Adelaide and Tasmania, Monash, Griffith and Bond.

"The more you apply, the more chance you have of getting in," he said.

Eishan attributed his success to hard work, persistence and time management.

The 17-year-old has known which career he wanted to pursue since grade 10.

"I passed all of the hurdles that came my way," he said.

"I tried my best to stay on top of things and set goals for myself to accomplish in terms of work and school."

The Cathedral College graduate was awarded an Overall Position 1 score last week.

He received the exciting news two days before his birthday, which he said was the best present he could have asked for.

Eishan is looking forward to January when he finds out which university he has been accepted to study.

In 2016, Eishan placed second in the open finals at the Queensland Table Tennis Schools Regional Final in Bundaberg and qualified for the State Titles in Brisbane.

His father is a teacher at The Cathedral College where Eishan studied Mathematics B and C, English, Physics, Chemistry, Japanese and Religion.

Eishan said he enjoys going for a run if he is stressed to ease his mind.

In his free time, Eishan also enjoys listening to popular music and playing sports, some of his favourite games are cricket, soccer and table tennis.