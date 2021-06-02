Rocky Grammar girls turn on netball Magic

Rockhampton Grammar School Magic are through to the state finals of the Vicki Wilson Cup, the open division of Queensland’s premier high school netball competition.

The Zoe Seibold-coached outfit took the honours at the closely contested Capricornia cluster qualifiers at Yeppoon on Tuesday.

A better goal average meant they came out on top in a countback from The Cathedral College and St Ursula’s after each of the three teams lost just one of their eight games.

TCC won in the Shield (Years 7-9) and, like RGS Magic, will head to the state finals on the Gold Coast in August.

Seibold said her players did an “amazing job” against some quality opposition.

The team has been in good form, currently unbeaten in the Rockhampton and District Secondary Schoolgirls Open A competition.

“We knew heading into the qualifiers that there wasn’t going to be a finals playoff so we had to try to win all of our games and make sure we were getting points on the board,” she said.

“It was a really strong competition and it came down to goal averages after we lost to St Ursula’s, St Ursula’s lost to TCC and TCC lost to us.

“We managed to get some good wins, one of them 29-nil which in the end helped propel us into first place.”

Seibold was co-coach of RGS Magic last year and assumed the head coaching role this year, 20 years since she graduated from Grammar.

She said she was relishing the opportunity to mentor this gifted group, which is captained by Year 11 goal shooter Esther Bourke.

The team is made up of five Year 12 students, three Year 11s and two Year 10s.

“We’re really lucky that in each area of the court we’ve got leadership and experience,” Seibold said.

The team also boasted talent from one end of the court to the other.

Seibold said Bourke was an inspirational leader, whose shooting percentage was remarkable, vice-captain Lily Gray was a dynamic force mid-court and Aleisha Paul was rock solid in defence.

She also made special mention of goalkeeper Abbey Mann, who was close to the team’s best on Tuesday.

Seibold said the team had plenty of netball ahead of them.

They play the last round of the Rockhampton schoolgirls comp on Thursday before heading into finals.

Their attention will then turn to QISSN (Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball) in early July and then the Vicki Wilson Cup.

The RGS Magic line-up: Aleisha Paul, Zoe Jayne Cillers, Maddison Acton, Elyshia Polkinghorne, Ella James, Esther Bourke (captain), Lily Gray, Abbey Mann, Bella Wass and Xsenya Allen.