Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Grace Sypher, pictured rowing for Rockhampton Grammar, has been named in the Australia under23 team.
Grace Sypher, pictured rowing for Rockhampton Grammar, has been named in the Australia under23 team.
Sport

Rocky Grammar graduate powers way to higher honours

Pam McKay
9th Apr 2021 11:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rockhampton Grammar School graduate Grace Sypher has been named in the Australian under-23 rowing team.

Her selection in the lightweight women’s quad scull crew follows a strong performance at the recent national championships at Lake Barrington, Tasmania.

Competing with Sydney Rowing Club, Sypher won five medals – gold in the under-21 quad, silver in the under-23 lightweight single and under-23 lightweight double, and bronze in the under-21 youth eight and open women’s quad 500m sprint.

She and her Australian teammates will compete at the World Rowing Cup 3 Simulation Regatta in Penrith, New South Wales, from June 11 to 13.

The event will also feature Australia’s senior rowing team crews as they prepare for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Rowing Australia deputy performance director Jaime Fernandez, said 2021 provided an opportunity to be inclusive and engage with a larger cohort of athletes, with an eye to Paris and beyond.

“These teams also include a number of our US-based rowers who have been training in Australia due to the COVID-19 situation impacting the world.

“The regatta will provide our pathway teams the chance to compete against our top elite crews as they prepare to take on the world in Tokyo.

“The selections highlight the depth and breadth of our pathway network, with athletes and coaches coming from all our member associations.

“While I know many may have been disappointed by not being able to compete overseas this year, I believe our event, at the Sydney International Regatta Centre, will provide excellent racing and a highly competitive environment for the future stars of our sport.”

More stories

WATCH LIVE: CQ hockey reps playing for Qld at nationals

Honours shared in Rocky schools rugby finals

’Incredible performance’ from CQ rower at nationals

grace sypher national championships rockhampton grammar school rowing australia
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky student up for Queensland achievement award

        Premium Content Rocky student up for Queensland achievement award

        Community Ella Ceolin was nominated for her desire to fight against cultural inequities in the health and education sectors.

        Man taken to hospital with suspected snake bite

        Premium Content Man taken to hospital with suspected snake bite

        News The suspected snake bite occurred at a private address in Kianga.

        Rockhampton Girls Grammar posts strongest profit since 2015

        Premium Content Rockhampton Girls Grammar posts strongest profit since 2015

        Education The school took a huge hit in 2020 as it lost boarding fees during lockdown however...

        Stepdaughter raped 120 times before she turned 12

        Premium Content Stepdaughter raped 120 times before she turned 12

        Crime **DISTRESSING CONTENT** Former Neerkol resident tried to bribe rape victim with Tim...