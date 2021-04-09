Rocky Grammar graduate powers way to higher honours

Grace Sypher, pictured rowing for Rockhampton Grammar, has been named in the Australia under23 team.

Grace Sypher, pictured rowing for Rockhampton Grammar, has been named in the Australia under23 team.

Rockhampton Grammar School graduate Grace Sypher has been named in the Australian under-23 rowing team.

Her selection in the lightweight women’s quad scull crew follows a strong performance at the recent national championships at Lake Barrington, Tasmania.

Competing with Sydney Rowing Club, Sypher won five medals – gold in the under-21 quad, silver in the under-23 lightweight single and under-23 lightweight double, and bronze in the under-21 youth eight and open women’s quad 500m sprint.

She and her Australian teammates will compete at the World Rowing Cup 3 Simulation Regatta in Penrith, New South Wales, from June 11 to 13.

The event will also feature Australia’s senior rowing team crews as they prepare for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Rowing Australia deputy performance director Jaime Fernandez, said 2021 provided an opportunity to be inclusive and engage with a larger cohort of athletes, with an eye to Paris and beyond.

“These teams also include a number of our US-based rowers who have been training in Australia due to the COVID-19 situation impacting the world.

“The regatta will provide our pathway teams the chance to compete against our top elite crews as they prepare to take on the world in Tokyo.

“The selections highlight the depth and breadth of our pathway network, with athletes and coaches coming from all our member associations.

“While I know many may have been disappointed by not being able to compete overseas this year, I believe our event, at the Sydney International Regatta Centre, will provide excellent racing and a highly competitive environment for the future stars of our sport.”

More stories

WATCH LIVE: CQ hockey reps playing for Qld at nationals

Honours shared in Rocky schools rugby finals

’Incredible performance’ from CQ rower at nationals