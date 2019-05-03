Rocky Grammar School gives a formal photos sneak peak

MORE than 130 Rockhampton Grammar School turned on the glamour at tonight's Year 12 Formal.

The students were introduced at a crowd-pleasing walkthrough at the School before attending the dinner/dance at the Robert Schwarten Pavillion.

Once again while the young men and women were stunning in their unfamiliar out-of-school uniform attire, the wide array of formal cars also proved a hit with the big crowd.

Joe Maguire and Jorja Luck Contributed

This year's dinner theme was Enchanted Forest, and the dinner also provided an opportunity for the Year 12 students to showcase their formal dancing skills.

Don't miss next Friday's Bulletin when we run 8 pages of photos from the night.

Joe Milburn and Jordie Reilly Contributed

GALLERY: Rocky Grammar students strut red carpet at formal in 2018

GALLERY: Rockhampton Grammar School formal 2017