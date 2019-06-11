Menu
Grammar front rower Walter Wilson will have a big part to play in his team's clash with Kirwan.
Rugby League

Rocky Grammar set for tough test in Aaron Payne Cup

Pam McKay
by
11th Jun 2019 12:43 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Grammar School is steeling for one of its "toughest tests of the year” when it tackles Kirwan State High today in the Aaron Payne Cup.

Grammar will meet the Townsville powerhouse at 1.45pm in Mackay, the first of three games in the premier schoolboys competition to be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.

St Brendan's College, who are in the hunt for top spot, play St Patrick's College at 3pm.

The Cathedral College will take on Mackay State High at 4.15pm, with the victor guaranteed a semi-finals berth.

Grammar remain win-less in the competition but are looking for solid performances as they prepare for the Confraternity Shield.

Assistant coach Glen Minto said the team would be focused on what it needed to do today.

"We're under no illusions that this will be one of our toughest tests of the year,” he said.

"But we'll approach this game like we have the rest of them - just worrying about us and our own improvement.

"We're confident we'll improve on the things we want to. The boys have trained well and are looking forward to the game.”

Minto said Kirwan were very strong through the middle and would provide a good test defensively for Grammar.

"We'll be focused on how we are defending for long periods,” he said.

"If our middle is to hold up their middle we'll need our front rowers Walter Wilson and Jack Grant and lock Tait Beak to have big games.”

