Rocky Grammar students celebrate OP1s

Will Etherington, Antonio Vega-Garcia, Renee Sweeney and Paige Baker from Rockhampton Grammar School share their OP1 news. Picture Jann Houley.

Will Etherington, Antonio Vega-Garcia, Renee Sweeney and Paige Baker from Rockhampton Grammar School share their OP1 news. Picture Jann Houley.

SOME very excited teenagers opened their laptops in the early hours of Saturday to discover their hard work had paid off.

As news of the region’s OP1 winners trickles in, four of Rockhampton Grammar School students joined to share their news.

Will Etherington, Antonio Vega-Garcia and Renee Sweeney have studied at the school since Prep, with Paige Baker joining them in Year 4.

As the other three head straight to their chosen University studies, Paige is taking a year’s deferment.

She has been accepted into a Sydney dance company to do one year’s diploma studies, after which she will begin a dual degree in arts/law.

Will has his “fingers crossed” to be accepted into medicine, Antonio for medicine or business and Renee into a physiotherapy degree.

The RGS graduates said they would miss home “probably at some point”, but not straight away.

Many of their friends, including other OP1 winners who couldn’t join them on Saturday, have already moved to capital cities in preparation for 2020 studies.

Will said his mum and dad had really helped him to get through senior studies.

“They knew what worked with my older brother,” he said.

Antonio said it was key to take time destress and get into the right frame of mind for studying.

The four put their success down to Rockhampton Grammar School’s “really supportive” staff network.

“We’ve already added our teachers on facebook so we can keep in touch with them,” they said.