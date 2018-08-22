Rocky Grammar team flies high to book AFLQ semis berth

YOU BEAUTY! Rockhampton Grammar's primary school team celebrates after being crowned the North Queensland champions in the AFLQ Schools Cup competition. Pictured are (back from left) Ethan McAlister, Josh Withoos, James Boicos, Kai Williams, Jack Lynch, Joe Morrison, Cohen Dunnett, Alex Kraatz; and (front from left) Dylan O'Donnell, Cooper McInnerney, Ryan Skuthorp, Riley McDonald, Nick Taylor, George Ward, Oliver Hicks.

YOU BEAUTY! Rockhampton Grammar's primary school team celebrates after being crowned the North Queensland champions in the AFLQ Schools Cup competition. Pictured are (back from left) Ethan McAlister, Josh Withoos, James Boicos, Kai Williams, Jack Lynch, Joe Morrison, Cohen Dunnett, Alex Kraatz; and (front from left) Dylan O'Donnell, Cooper McInnerney, Ryan Skuthorp, Riley McDonald, Nick Taylor, George Ward, Oliver Hicks. CONTRIBUTED

AFL: The majority of its members don't play club football but that has not stopped Rockhampton Grammar's primary school team from scoring a place in the state finals of the AFL Queensland Schools Cup.

The talented band of young warriors advanced to October's semis after being crowned the North Queensland champions.

They claimed that title after reigning supreme in Townsville, beating Kirwan (Townsville) 43-22, Redlynch (Cairns) 60-31 and Mirani (Mackay) 69-15.

HANG TIME: Rockhampton Grammar's Joe Morrison takes an impressive mark. CONTRIBUTED

Coach Lachlan Libke was delighted with his team's performance.

"This is a first for the school and I'm chuffed with all the boys,” he said.

"We went to Townsville without any expectations. I had a feeling that we would be competitive, I had no doubt about that, but I didn't expect we would end up being so dominant.

"Only four out of the 15 boys actually play club AFL. The rest of the them are just very fit from playing an eclectic range of sports, including league, union and athletics.

"We've built a really good team dynamic and we take a team mentality into every game. We don't focus on winning or losing but rather on doing our individual jobs well and that has proven very successful for us.”

Libke said this was the first time in five years that Grammar had played in the A-grade contact division of the statewide competition.

James Boicos goes on the attack with George Ward in support in the game against Redlynch State School. CONTRIBUTED

Previously, they were in the B-grade non-contact division which had heavily modified rules.

Libke said it was a learning curve adjusting to the different format and the tactics required.

He was grateful to Brothers AFL Club stalwart Wayne Clifford who had helped at the training sessions, happily sharing his extensive knowledge of the game.

Given the varying sporting background of his players, Libke had talked to them individually to determine what they liked doing and in which positions their natural talents would be able to shine.

He said James Boicos, Ethan McAlister and Ryan Skuthorp were leading the way.

Grammar's semi-final opponent is yet to be determined but Libke knows his team will be ready and raring to go.

"We've definitely got the fitness and the right mentality to be in the mix down there,” he said.

"The reality is even if we don't get a win down there we'll still be the fourth best team in Queensland and that's a great achievement.”