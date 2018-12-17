Rocky Grammar's strong academic performance with 12 OP1s

OP1 STUDENTS: Hannah Woods (left), Dr Phillip Moulds, Banuka Ralapanawa, Annabel Flockhart, Pooja Arumugam, Neeve Saw, Olivia Germann-De Wet, Hamsika Bontula, Novoneela Siddiqui, Beatrice Torres were proud Rockhampton Grammar Students to receive the top academic honor.

STANDING in the drizzly rain on Saturday to pose for photographs, 12 fresh-faced Rockhampton Grammar School graduates were the latest in the school's long line of OP1 success stories.

The OP1 recipients were Pooja Arumugam (Dux), Navindu De Silva (Runner Up Dux), Novoneela Siddiqui, Neeve Saw, Laura Purvis, Hannah Woods, Meilabella Nezic-Moon, Olivia Germann-De Wet, Annabel Flockhart, Beatrice Torres, Banuka Ralapanawa and Sri Padma Bontula.

This year, 25,766 Queensland students were given an OP (overall position) which qualifies them for university courses, with 705 students achieving the coveted top score of OP1.

In Central Queensland schools, there were about 2500 Year 12 graduates with an estimated 1020 of those students receiving an OP rank.

Established 138 years ago, Rockhampton Grammar School is an independent, co-educational, non-denominational, day and boarding school catering to students from Early Learning through to Year 12.

It has built a proud tradition of academic success, with headmaster Phillip Moulds pleased to see this year's results, released by the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority, once again exceeding the state averages by wide margins.

There were 169 RGS Year 12 students, of which 137 were OP or OP-equivalent eligible.

Of those 137 students, 38 (28 per cent) received an OP 1-5, 96 (70 per cent) received an OP 1-10, 132 (96 per cent), received an OP 1-15 and 98 per cent of all Year 12 students earnt a VET qualification.

Dr Moulds said 12 OP1 results were outstanding for any school and he offered his congratulations, not only to the high achievers but also those who worked hard to do their best.

"Our students' overall performance places RGS not only at the top in Central Queensland but among the best school outcomes anywhere in the state,” he said.

"Our year-on-year results and the 96 per cent of students who achieved 1 to 15 Overall Positions today clearly demonstrate the school's commitment to the best for all students, not just the top performers.”

He said the school's students' achievements and worth were never reduced to just numbers and the school was more concerned about each child's disposition and their interest in learning.

"If you have those qualities nurtured in an environment where strong academics and well-rounded development are highly valued, where a partnership exists among students, their parents and teachers, then children are going to do well,” he said.

Dr Moulds said it was critical to have supportive staff and students who were resilient and able to pick themselves up after they suffered setbacks when things did not go according to plan.

Minister for Education Grace Grace said graduates who may not be satisfied with their results still had options.

"Students can upgrade their results or explore other ways to gain entry to university and training courses. There's no need to be disheartened,” Ms Grace said.

Any graduates with questions about results can call the Student Connect hotline on 1800 804 991.