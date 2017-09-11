Rocky granddad strikes rich vein of lotto pay dirt

MYSTERY WINNER: One lucky Rockhampton granddad is laughing all the way to the bank after winning $700,000 in Saturday night's lotto draw.

A ROCKHAMPTON granddad was on cloud nine after discovering he was $700,000 richer after winning division one of last weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

The granddad, who wished to remain anonymous, said he regularly purchased a Saturday night ticket marking his entry with the same numbers for "yonks” from Park Avenue News & Convenience Store in North Rockhampton.

He was momentarily speechless after a Golden Casket official broke the winning news yesterday.

"Holy heck! It's a shock! It's a good shock I can tell you!” he said.

"I'm just bloody excited. You don't know how much this is going to help us. We needed this.”

The granddad was one of the six division one winning entries across Australia in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw with each entry takes home the division one prize of $695,626.88.

In addition to his division one win, the retired man also won division three 6 times, helping to push his Saturday Gold Lotto windfall to $700,384.88.

He has grand plans for the money which he would use to pay off his house, help his family and not worrying about money as much.

"I think I'll need to sit down for a few days and wait before doing anything,” he said.

"It's just a relief. We won't have to worry when bills come in.

"It's boost for the family. I'll be able to help the kids. I'll also be able to put some money into the house and even buy myself a brand new car!”

Park Avenue News & Convenience Store owner Rob Ganter said it was an amazing feeling selling a division one winning entry.

"It's good news isn't it? You know you've changed someone's life forever and it's great to be part of it,” he said.

"This is the second time we've sold a division one winning entry during the past decade. We've also sold a Crosswords Instant Scratch-Its that landed a customer $250,000.

"We're on a roll and we hope it keeps going.”