Grandma and girl targets of midnight arson attack

Police have declared a crime scene at a house damaged by fire on Berserker St.

THE FOURTH arson attempt in a week at a North Rockhampton house could have easily become a murder investigation, police said this morning.

Authorities arrived about midnight last night to find the Berserker St home engulfed in flames.

READ: Three fires in 5 days sparks arson concerns.

READ: Deadly molotov cocktails used in Rocky arson attack.

Significant damage was done to the back of the property with a rear bedroom destroyed.

Fortunately, the two people inside, a 17-year-old girl and her grandmother, fled the house before it became engulfed.

The home's residents have now been forced to move out of the house, which police have declared a crime scene and are guarding around the clock.

Specialist scientific officers are working to determine the accelerant used in last night's attack.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Allan Reinikka ROK310317acrime1

At least two teenagers are being interviewed as "persons of interest".

Rockhampton Police CIB officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said understandably the home's residents and adjoining neighbours were on high alert about the escalating nature of the attacks.

A boy, 15, was charged with two acts of wilful damage placed by fire last week in relation to the first two attacks. He was remanded in custody. Since then two more attempts have been made.

"We have persons of interest who we are speaking to," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said, before adding they were also older teenagers, aged above 17.

He wouldn't detail motives for the ongoing attacks, other than to say police were "keeping an open mind" and investigating "a number of leads".

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said arson attacks could easily become murder investigations.

"We need to be very vigilant," he said.

"On each occasion the fire is getting worse."

He said anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.