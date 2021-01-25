Rocky grandma wins $678K lotto while babysitting grandkids

A Rockhampton grandmother’s life has been changed after she won close to $680,000 in the weekend’s Gold Lotto draw.

The woman, who purchased her winning ticket at the Wandal Newsagency, was one of nine division one winners in Saturday’s lotto.

After pocketing $678,308.17, the grandmother said she planned to buy a new house and then retire.

Confirming her win with an official from The Lott this morning, the woman recalled the moment she made the life-changing discovery.

“That is amazing!” she laughed.

“That is wonderful. It’s life-changing for us in a very big way.

“I was babysitting my grandchildren on Saturday night and I got my son to check my ticket and he told me I’d won division one.

“I didn’t believe him, so we checked it over and over again.

“I couldn’t get over it. It hasn’t sunk in.

“We play every Saturday night and I just cannot believe this has happened.”

When asked how she would enjoy her division one prize, she said plans were already in motion.

“We’re going to buy a new house,” she said.

“And my husband and I are going to officially retire.

“I lost my job due to COVID last year and I have been working casually here and there, but now I don’t have to worry about looking for a new job anymore.

“It’s wonderful.”

Wandal Newsagency owner Terry Robinson was thrilled to see a local take home division one and congratulated her.

“We’re so happy to know it’s gone to one of our regular and loyal customers,” he said.

“We hope she really enjoys it.

“We’ve been here for more than 20 years and have had a few division one wins over the years and it’s always exciting.”

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4123 on 23 January 2021 were 6, 8, 40, 10, 29 and 1 while the supplementary numbers were 31 and 42.

There are more chances to win big with Tuesday’s Oz Lotto offering $20 million, while Thursday’s Powerball has $8 million up for grabs.