Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rockhampton woman wins lotto.
Rockhampton woman wins lotto.
Lifestyle

Rocky grandma wins $678K lotto while babysitting grandkids

Melanie Plane
25th Jan 2021 12:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Rockhampton grandmother’s life has been changed after she won close to $680,000 in the weekend’s Gold Lotto draw.

The woman, who purchased her winning ticket at the Wandal Newsagency, was one of nine division one winners in Saturday’s lotto.

After pocketing $678,308.17, the grandmother said she planned to buy a new house and then retire.

Confirming her win with an official from The Lott this morning, the woman recalled the moment she made the life-changing discovery.

“That is amazing!” she laughed.

“That is wonderful. It’s life-changing for us in a very big way.

“I was babysitting my grandchildren on Saturday night and I got my son to check my ticket and he told me I’d won division one.

“I didn’t believe him, so we checked it over and over again.

“I couldn’t get over it. It hasn’t sunk in.

“We play every Saturday night and I just cannot believe this has happened.”

When asked how she would enjoy her division one prize, she said plans were already in motion.

“We’re going to buy a new house,” she said.

“And my husband and I are going to officially retire.

“I lost my job due to COVID last year and I have been working casually here and there, but now I don’t have to worry about looking for a new job anymore.

“It’s wonderful.”

Wandal Newsagency owner Terry Robinson was thrilled to see a local take home division one and congratulated her.

“We’re so happy to know it’s gone to one of our regular and loyal customers,” he said.

“We hope she really enjoys it.

“We’ve been here for more than 20 years and have had a few division one wins over the years and it’s always exciting.”

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4123 on 23 January 2021 were 6, 8, 40, 10, 29 and 1 while the supplementary numbers were 31 and 42.

There are more chances to win big with Tuesday’s Oz Lotto offering $20 million, while Thursday’s Powerball has $8 million up for grabs.

gold lotto division one prize gold lotto win retirement wandal newsagency
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drivers warned to fuel up before prices rise again

        Premium Content Drivers warned to fuel up before prices rise again

        News The latest average price of ULP in Rockhampton is 123.4cpl and the latest average in Gladstone is 117cpl.

        Man crashes car on Central Queensland highway

        Premium Content Man crashes car on Central Queensland highway

        Breaking It is believed the driver may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

        LETTERS: Shining light on internet’s hidden shadows

        Premium Content LETTERS: Shining light on internet’s hidden shadows

        News Letters to the editor and Harry Bruce’s latest cartoon on the Rocky by-election.

        Factory floor manager caught drink-driving for sixth time

        Premium Content Factory floor manager caught drink-driving for sixth time

        News Gavin John West’s traffic history was described as “awful” by a magistrate.