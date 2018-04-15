Rocky grazier hopes for rain after patchy cattle sales

CATTLE sales are a family affair for Rockhampton's Paul Huntly who saw a good result at the recent Central Queensland Livestock Exchange.

Out to sell some young heifers at the sales on Friday, Mr Huntly and his family were successful in selling 30 cattle ready for a bull.

Although the cattle supply was copious, he said buyer demand was slightly down from the last round of sales.

"With the cattle market you just have to send them in and see what you get,” he said.

"It can be patchy, if I could predict it I'd be a millionaire.”

Living on 27 acres by the Fitzroy River, Mr Huntly was proud of his slice of rural heaven close to the city where he ran a small heard of cattle

After a below average rainfall total last month his property of 25 years was in need of some rain.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Rocky received 16.8mm of rain in March- more than 65 per cent less than the average for this time of year.

"The place is looking a little dry at the moment so we are hoping for some rain soon,” he said.