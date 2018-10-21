Rocky green-thumb grandmother wins Best Senior Garden

Marion Collins won the Best Senior Garden award in the 2018 Tropicana Gardens Competition.

EVERY week, Marion Collins comes down to her garden in The Range and finds something new to discover.

For her, the joy of gardening not only surrounds seeing the fruits of her labour but also the little changes she witnesses every week.

This is something she enjoys sharing with her loved ones on Facebook and the public.

This year, Ms Collins entered her garden into the 2018 Tropicana Gardening Competition and won the Best Senior Garden.

"It was quite exciting,” she said.

"Every year I host a high tea to raise money for a school in Zambia I support.

"I get the garden ready for that and if it looks alright I enter it in the competition.

"This year I had 72 people attend the high tea and we raised a substantial amount of money.”

After Ms Collins went on a trip to Africa, she picked up a number of design elements to incorporate into her garden such as giraffes, succulents and animal canvasses.

"I've been entering the competition for about four years. I've previously won and come runner up for the Best Flower Garden,” she said.

"It's not about winning though. I love gardening.

"I just love getting lost in it, going down and watering of an afternoon and perhaps having a glass of wine.

"I also love photographing it. Gardening makes me happy.”

Ms Collins especially loves her roses, her old franjapenni tree, her shrubs and her potted flowers which include petunias, lavender and dragon lillies.

Ms Collins learnt many things about gardening from her grandmother and her father, who were also gifted with the green thumb.

"I come from a long line of gardeners,” she said.

"I grew up in the country. My father supplied half town with vegetables and loved growing them.

"His saying was 'the best flower is a cauliflower'.”

Ms Collins also loves to create interesting places for her granddaughter to explore when she visits.

For those wanting to get into gardening, Ms Collins suggested researching what plants grow best in your area.

"Have a look around your neighbourhood and see what grows well,” she said.

"Just have a go and enjoy it.”