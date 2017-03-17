Rocky group helps cyclone-ravaged villagers

MISSION TO HELP: Naomi Clarke with some Tanna Island local children.

TWO years after the most powerful cyclone to hit the Pacific, Vanuatu's Tanna Island is still on its knees.

Thirty thousand people on the tiny island were left homeless - the destruction widespread, devastation immense.

The people of Vanuatu have tried to pick up the pieces, but in reality their efforts are in vain.

Their resources are simply too low and the cycle of pain continues.

Rockhampton's Naomi Clarke joined forces with local charity Bridging Health after seeing first hand how bad the third world country was hit by Cyclone Pam.

READ: How and why Bridging Health began.

Naomi and her partner travelled to Vanuatu in November and were shocked by what they saw.

"When you see the children running around with infected wounds, with no shoes, no pain relief or antibiotics, you think just a bit of our time and money can make a difference in their lives,” Naomi said.

"They were running out of water and washing their clothes in the ocean. I can't imagine many Australians doing that.

"Stuff we take for granted they don't have - drinking water, new clothes, school supplies.

"You see how little they have and how they appreciate the littlest thing.”

Bridging Health: Meet Rockhampton charity Bridging Health

Now a small group from Rockhampton, armed with a 20-foot shipping container packed with medical supplies, bedding, clothes and school supplies, are on a mission to help.

They are heading to Vanuatu in May and will spend 10 days providing free health clinics, running educational sessions in schools and handing out medical supplies.

"Our main priority is the medical supplies, but if we have room left over we want to include bedding, air mattresses, linen, towels - anything that can help,” she said.

School books donated to the Vanuatu children. Contributed

"We want to have the shipping container full and sent over by mid-April.

"If anyone is able to donate medical supplies or make a monetary donation, it will all help.”

The response from Rockhampton businesses has been touching, especially considering the tough economic times.

While the trip is self-funded, the shipping container will cost $10,000 to send over.

Rockhampton charity Bridging Health helping out in Vanuatu. Contributed

"People in Rocky have been very generous and a lot of donations have already come in,” Naomi said.

"CQ Radiology has donated $5000 and letting us take some leftover stock across.

"Gormans Removals have offered to take the container to Brisbane free of charge. That saves us an extra $2000.

"It is really heartwarming,” she said.

If you wish to make a donation, you can do so via the direct link: BSB: 124001 Account 21959342 or phone 0475 245 163.