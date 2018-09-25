Rocky gymnastics club ranked 7th in Australia

GYMNASTICS: From the 2018 National Clubs Carnival at Carrara Sports Stadium, Gold Coast, on the weekend, Rockhampton athletes returned with a bevy of medals.

"It's a levels event where the children, regardless of age, compete against each other according to their level of ability,” Victoria Park gymnastic and trampoline club head coach Kerry Smyth said.

"In addition, the clubs compete for points. The children achieve scores that place them into the finals and that gives the clubs points,” Smyth said.

"Victoria Park as a club was ranked 7th in Australia with only 15 competitors and the leading club that won had 60-70 competitors.

"With a small group we did very well and as a regional centre, we were the highest ranked regional team from a non-capital city.”

Britney Glazebrook, who won two silvers, will head to Russia in November for the World Age Group Competition.

Earlier this year, she won two silvers in Colombo, South America, in the Pacific Rim competition.

Smyth trained Britney's mother (who was her first state and national competitor) and her brother Riley, who represented Australia and won medals at international events.

"We're very family orientated here,” Smyth said.

"Our junior sports club has a good competition record but we need more numbers to manage that sort of thing.

"We take anyone who'd like to learn trampolining as long as they're at school.

"We've got a great facility and a supportive team of coaches from beginner ranks, to regional competitions through to us who take them to national and international events.”

RESULTS:

Britney Glazebrook won the National silver medalist Junior Womens TRP, National silver medallist Junior womens DMT

Hannah Spidy Brown won the National bronze medalist Junior women TRP, Finalist Junior womens DMT

Sam Durkin won the National Silver medalist Youth mens DMT

Matthaeus Grieves won the Finalist Youth mens TRP

Reannan Campbell won the National Champion Level 5 womens DMT against over 100 other gymnasts, Finalist Level 6 womens TRP

Scarlett Price won the National silver medalist Level 5 womens TRP, Finalist Level 5 womens DMT against over 100 other gymnasts

Marlee Chopping won the National bronze medalist Level 4 womens DMT against 120 others gymnasts.

Jessica Cox won the Finalist Level 4 womens DMT

Talia Bauman won the Finalist Level 5 womens DMT