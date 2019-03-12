Rocky gymnasts make state's top performance squad

GYMNASTICS: Talented gymnasts from Victoria Gymnastics and Trampolining Inc have a busy month ahead, as they prepare to vie for a spot in state and national competitions.

Britney Glazebrook, 17, Hannah Spidy, 15, Matthaeus Grieves, 14, and Samuel Durkin, 13, have been selected in a 12-person Gymnastics Queensland Trampoline High Performance Squad.

The squad is made up of 12 international stream trampolinists, who will return to Brisbane for their second training camp this weekend with specialist national coach Brett Austine.

Spidy will return this year with a hope to use the squad as a stepping stone to the Australian team.

"That's everything. All the coaches around Australia and New Zealand come together each time and give different feedback to help you get to the Australian team,” she said.

"I've been at Victoria Park for almost 11 years and it started off as something fun to do but now it's become my life.

"It's so amazing and I love competing all the time and finishing a routine.”

Spidy also made the squad last year and said the feedback received has encouraged her to perform even better this year.

This will be the first time Grieves joins the squad, and he will be in the U17 division.

"It's more of a challenge, mentally and physically, and knowing I should be improving my skill work and strengthening everything I can,” he said.

"It's pretty cool I was selected out of hundreds in Queensland to be in the top 12.

"My goal is to make the Australian team.

"There are a couple of trials to get into the team which hopefully I can make.”

Grieves said the squad would not only focus on trampolining, but learn about maintaining health.

Victoria Park head coach Kerry Smyth said she was very proud to double the number of members from last year in the squad.

"They all achieved (their selections) through competition scores in 2018 which got them into the squad for 2019,” Smyth said.

"All four competed in international stream events and national championships.

"In addition they have great technique, bounce with considerable height and are consistent to finish routines.

"We're doing routines at the moment in preparation for the state championships on here at Rockhampton basketball stadium in April.

"We're trying to nut out the best combinations that are going to get the highest scores and those routines go to Brisbane with us to do in front of the current national coach, who will hopefully have input into the quality and composition of the routines.”