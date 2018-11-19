Menu
Little Barber Co's Lisa Smyth, Sally Clinch and Samantha Parnell.
Business

Rocky hairdresser makes big move in business industry

vanessa jarrett
by
19th Nov 2018 12:01 AM
THREE MONTHS ago a fresh-faced Sally Clinch moved to Rockhampton from Victoria.

Two months in, she opened her own barber shop and now five weeks since opening Little Barber Co, she is opening her second store.

It wasn't her plan but the support from the community and customers pushed the need for a bigger space.

The current store is located next door to Captain Nemos on Musgrave St, near Centrelink.

"My idea was to open this just as a barber shop but it was a traditional ladies and men's salon,” she said.

She had the same kind of store in Victoria for 10 years.

But then her Rockhampton customers were requesting colours and foils.

"I found I couldn't service the men as well as the women.... we have a lot of diverse clientele now,” she said.

"It got bigger and now we have no more room... we have two or three clients in getting colours, the men don't want to come in.”

Plans have started in the motion to open a "ladies only salon” on Denison St, sharing with Urban Studio and Urban Automotive.

The Musgrave St store has a "blokey” feel with toolboxes and manly colours.

This will be transferred over to the new ladies salon, with just pink toolboxes instead.

"It will blend in with what my theme is here,” Ms Clinch said.

The idea of opening her second store is mind-blow

"Especially for someone not from here... I have only been here for three months,” she said.

"I just thought I would be on my own doing my own little thing.”

When Ms Clinch did first move to town, she had a position at another business as a hairdresser and beauty therapist.

"But after being my own boss for so long it was really hard for me to adapt to,” she said.

The new salon, Little Hair Co. is anticipated to open in the first week of December.

Looking into the wider future, Ms Clinch has plans of opening more barber shops in mining areas.

"There is just so many men around who can't get out get a haircut,” she said.

