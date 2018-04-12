Rocky hairdresser reaping the benefits of Beef Australia '18

WHEN you think of the Beef Australia event, most would think western clothing shops, feed and supply stores and food businesses would be the ones raking in the most money.

While they may be seeing higher profits, hairdressers and beauty businesses are also seeing the clients come in.

Hairdresser Alli Hopkins, who is based at Flawless Beauty Hair and Fitness Day Spa, is already booked out for some of her days.

"We have been really lucky being in a team environment, we can do both hair and make up, so we are almost fully booked for many of the events throughout the week,” she said.

Just weeks after ticket sales went live, some Beef Australia 2018 events are now sold out including the Rabobank Beef Industry Awards Dinner, QCL Nose to Tail Dinner, Westpac High Tea and NAB Agribusiness Ladies Luncheon.

The popular major event, the Beef Australia 2018 Gala Ball, sold out of the 1,000 ticket allocation very quickly and the Beef Australia committee added a further 200 tickets which sold out quickly again.

"We have a lot of people coming in to have their hair done for the ball and all the events,” Alli said.

"Friday and Saturday we are already fully booked for the cocktail and ball events but even the luncheons we are starting to see bookings.

"We are extending hours for the week just because a lot of the events are night time and we have to fit in our regular, loyal clients in as well as the new ones.”

It's not just the styling either.

"A lot of people get hair and make up, and a lot of people who don't come to town often get cuts and colours done, just all their hair and beauty needs while they are in town,” Alli said.

Born and bred in Rockhampton, Alli has been a hairdresser for the past seven years and has seen the event boost her clientele.

"We were really busy last time,” she said.

"It's always good seeing returning out of town clients and seeing new faces in the salon.”

The event itself brings a lot of new customers for Alli with the potential of clients in the future.

"We do have a few but definitely events like this bring a lot more into the region,” Alli said.

"It gets your name out there a bit more too as people are talking to one another.”

Alli said it's a great event that boosts Rockhampton's economy phenomenally.

"It's really good for the town, brings a lot of outsiders in, new faces, gets a bit more money into the industry,” she said.