Rocky hairdresser’s NY career highlight

IT IS the opportunity of a lifetime – to be a hair stylist at one of the most coveted gigs in hairdressing, New York Fashion Week.

So, when Salty Blonde & Co Hair Studio owner Samantha Ward was offered the chance to style at the 2020 event, she put her hand up.

Mrs Ward made an impression during her stint at Brisbane’s Hairgamm (a sponsor of NY Fashion Week), where she worked briefly as a colour educator from the end of 2018 to the start of 2019.

In her eyes, her passion and focus made her stand out.

“It was good to step out from behind the chair and get back into teaching someone,” she said.

“You get to go over things that come very naturally. It makes the passion come back and it’s different from the same thing day in and day out.”

Rockhampton hairdresser Samantha Ward is going to be a stylist at September's New York Fashion Week.

A past business coach she had worked with and Melbourne organisers of the event threw her name into the mix after she impressed them with her 16 years of hairdressing knowledge.

“I’m definitely excited. I’m still in a bit of denial,” she said.

“I can’t wait. I’ll get to do so much, like experiencing New York.

“They have set up an itinerary: we are doing a sight seeing tour, a cruise, seeing the Statue of Liberty, and we go to a salon and have further education.

“It’s the biggest thing in my career.”

Mrs Ward will leave on September 7, returning to Rocky on the 16th.

“I hope to come back with new ideas,” she said.

“It’s a great opportunity for CQ hairdressers.

“It’s good for us little guys I guess because it’s mostly hairdressers in metropolitan areas who get opportunities like this.”

Mrs Ward will travel with 14 other Australian hairdressers, and so far, she is the only CQ hairdresser she knows of who is attending.

In regards to what is popular at the moment, natural, low-maintenance colours and long bobs with no layers are all the rage in Rockhampton.

“I love colour corrections, and blonde balayage,” she said.

“It’s a journey and clients have to be committed.

“People are busy and want less maintenance but still want to keep the blonde or highlights, so it’s something they can maintain at home with good products or come back and do a toner instead of three hours at a time in the salon.

“A lot of people are getting the chop, which usually happens in summer and they let it grow back out for winter.”