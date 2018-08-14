Menu
STATE BUDGET: Mayor Margaret Strelow is happy with the funding for the Art Gallery
Rocky has a new friend in China - all 4.6 million of them

Andrew Jefferson
14th Aug 2018 11:05 AM
ROCKHAMPTON has struck a new Friendship City Agreement with Huizhou in southern China as it looks to capitalise on closer ties with its 4.6 million inhabitants.

Huizhou is headquarters of the 42nd Group Army of the People's Liberation Army, one of the two group armies that comprise the Guangzhou Military Region responsible for the defence of China's southern coast and its border with Vietnam.

Considered to be a "third tier” city by Chinese standards, the city has a strong focus on the development of the petro-chemical, industrial chemical, heavy industry and nuclear energy industries.

It's hoped the new friendship agreement will lead to mutual benefits in the areas of economic development, agriculture, education, tourism and culture/arts after Advance Rockhampton led a successful trade mission to the city last year.

The Huizhou Municipal Government, which first approached council in July 2017, is especially interested in establishing a relationship with Rockhampton as the Beef Capital of Australia.

About 40 per cent of the food leaving China for Hong Kong passes through the Huizhou area.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the new agreement will broaden council's international engagement activities which is a key focus of Advance Rockhampton's Economic Development Strategy.

"Late last year Deputy Mayor Cr Rutherford, Deputy CEO Ross Cheesman, and officers from our Advance Rockhampton team were invited by the Huizhou Government to attend their major Agriculture Expo which provides a platform for trade and investment opportunities," Cr Strelow said.

"From there, we were fortunate to strike up some very positive discussions about how the two cities could collaborate and we identified a number of areas of joint opportunity, enough to justify a formal relationship to be formed."

Given the respective attributes of Rockhampton and Huizhou, council's Advance Rockhampton team recognised various sectors in which the two cities could collaborate, complement and provide mutual benefit.

"This is yet another incredible opportunity to strengthen our trade and investment relationship with China by working with Huizhou to explore opportunities to further promote our agribusiness capabilities,” Cr Strelow said.

"It also gives us another platform to develop international partnerships with public and private Chinese entities.”

This is the second Friendship City agreement for Rockhampton Regional Council.

An agreement was signed between another Chinese city, Zhenjiang, and council in November 2016 with a view to becoming Sister Cities later this year.

The Japanese city of Ibusuki currently remains council's sole Sister City.

