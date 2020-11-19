Rocky heroes raise incredible $1M+ for vital service

A DEDICATED group of fundraisers have been recognised for their tireless efforts in raising more than $1 million for the Royal Flying Doctor Service in the past 26 years.

The Rockhampton RFDS Volunteer Auxiliary began donating to the service in 1994.

In 2019 alone, the group raised $100,000, taking their total funds raised for the service to $1.3 million.

The auxiliary hosts morning tea events at Rockhampton Heritage Village every three months and stages additional raffles at various shopping centres throughout the year.

A pop-up craft shop which the group hosted throughout September raised a staggering $25,000.

Today the group is celebrating after being crowned the 2020 RFDS Local Hero Award winners for Rockhampton.

The annual Local Hero Awards recognise Queenslanders who have donated their time and energy to keep the Flying Doctor in the air and assisting the communities which need it the most.

RFDS (Queensland) CEO Meredith Staib congratulated the Rockhampton RFDS Volunteer Auxiliary on winning the 2020 RFDS Local Hero Award for Rockhampton.

“We are incredibly lucky to have had the support of this group for such a long time,” Ms Staib said.

“The calibre of nominations was incredibly high. Such was the difficulty in determining just nine regional winners, we acknowledged five other nominees with special awards honouring their contribution.

“On behalf of the RFDS I would like to congratulate all winners for their efforts to support the Flying Doctor. I would also like to thank every single nominee for their ongoing efforts to keep us in the air.

“We simply could not perform the work we do without the help of our supporters, so it gives me great pleasure to take this opportunity to recognise their hard work.”

She said Queenslanders were now encouraged to vote for the 2020 RFDS Local Hero Award winner for Queensland, who would win a $7,500 grant to give back to their community.

To vote, go to www.rfdslocalhero.com.au/.

