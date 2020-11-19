Rocky High glamour on show in CBD

Proud Mum Wendy Bishop with Rocky High senior Summer Irons and her partner Will Constant

SUMMER Irons and Will Constant lent a bit of glamour to a sunny afternoon on Rockhampton’s busy Quay Street on Wednesday.

Summer said last night’s formal would be the highlight of her senior year, being finally allowed to congregate with her Rockhampton State High School classmates after many months in lockdown.

When asked what she was planning for 2021, Summer said she was looking for a diesel fitting apprenticeship.

Summer wore a gown to the formal which was custom-made for her.