Proud Mum Wendy Bishop with Rocky High senior Summer Irons and her partner Will Constant
Local Faces

Rocky High glamour on show in CBD

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
19th Nov 2020 11:00 AM
SUMMER Irons and Will Constant lent a bit of glamour to a sunny afternoon on Rockhampton’s busy Quay Street on Wednesday.

Summer said last night’s formal would be the highlight of her senior year, being finally allowed to congregate with her Rockhampton State High School classmates after many months in lockdown.

When asked what she was planning for 2021, Summer said she was looking for a diesel fitting apprenticeship.

Summer wore a gown to the formal which was custom-made for her.

rockhampton state high school formal year 12 graduation
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

