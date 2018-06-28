Rocky High graduate returns to the region to direct play

Bridget Boyle (director of Queensland Theatres production of The Longest Minute which is to be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre) at Rockhampton State High School doing a drama workshop with students. Ms Boyle spent her teenage years at Rocky High.

Bridget Boyle (director of Queensland Theatres production of The Longest Minute which is to be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre) at Rockhampton State High School doing a drama workshop with students. Ms Boyle spent her teenage years at Rocky High. Allan Reinikka ROK270618adrama1

BRIDGET Boyle returned to her old stomping ground of Rockhampton State High School to teach students in a drama workshop.

The 1994 RSHS graduate is now the co-founder of Debase Production and holds a Doctorate in Drama.

Ms Boyle spent four of her teenage years in the Beef Capital and said was beside herself to be back in the city.

"It's a little bit weird going around the streets, it's a bit emotional actually coming back to the school,” Ms Boyle said.

"It's particularly amazing to see how the performing arts in the school has continued to grow.

Ms Boyle has been involved in the theatre industry for the past couple of decades, including working as a director, performing, and teaching.

She credited her career to her drama teacher, Joan Cassidy, stating the reason she was working in theatre today was because of her.

Ms Boyle described Ms Cassidy as "incredibly encouraging and really inspirational”.

"She took it seriously, she would help me outside of classes, she helped me shape those works, she never doubted I would work in this industry,” she said.

"It's just having that person on your side that is really helpful.”

Speaking with the young budding drama students, Ms Boyle said she saw plenty of up and coming stars.

The workshop went through techniques with the students, touching how to go from an idea for a play to bringing it to life.

"I was really impressed with their bravery and their insight,” she said.

The performing arts scene has also come a long way since Ms Boyle's time with her last appearance on a Rocky stage being the Rocky High 75th anniversary concert in 1994.

"It's so great to see that the flame is obviously still burning strongly here with the performing arts, the support, the fantastic programs,” she said.

"One of the things growing up in a regional centre, even though the population is smaller, the opportunities are still there and it's almost easier to access those opportunities.

"I think young people who are involved in the arts in Rocky are really lucky.”

Ms Boyle was in Rockhampton to direct The Longest Minute, a play based on the 2015 Rugby League grand final between Broncos and Cowboys and how the sport is more than just a game.