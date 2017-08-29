Rocky High indigenous students soar in CQ academic comp

A TALENTED group students from Rockhampton State High School have triumphed over 100 other competitors in an indigenous student challenge in Emerald.

The 2017 Academic and Talent Aspirations Program Challenge tested students on their oral speaking, problem solving and academic capacities.

The Rocky High students were announced the overall winner of the challenge outdoing 11 other secondary schools from across Central Queensland.

SETTING THE BAR: Tanya Orman with the ATAP winners.

CQUniversity Alumnus and National Indigenous Television Channel Manager, Tanya Orman attended the event to inspire the students with her knowledge as she competed in the challenge in her high school days at Blackwater High.

ATAP co-ordinator Sophie Yasso said the event provided an important pathway for indigenous students and gave them a voice to increase their self esteem.

"This event improves cooperation and communication between parents and teachers as well as community members to build better pathways for our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students," she said.

"We want students to participate to their full potential in the complete range of school curricula, from academic and higher education pathways to social, cultural, artistic and sports options."

Community officer, Temeka Johnson, of the event's sponsor Arrow Energy said the ATAP Challenge gave indigenous students confidence levels and encouraged them to maximise their future educational options.

BIG SUPPORT: Tanya Orman (right), her mother Lillian Denning (left) and event co-ordinator Sophie Yasso from the Department of Education and Training.

"The program tested students' skills in a supportive environment and it was great to see their self-confidence build throughout the day," Ms Johnson said.

"As a young Indigenous woman myself, I understand the positive benefit that programs such as this can have on individual students and the educational outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth."

Schools from Central Highlands, Callide Valley, Upper Burnett, Mackay, Gladstone and Rockhampton districts participated in challenges currently concerning youth.

The winners took home their academic title proudly and were each given a ukulele.

WINNERS AND RANKINGS

Commercial Winners

1. Blackwater SHS

2. Rockhampton SHS

3. Biloela SHS

Quiz Winners

1. Gladstone SHS A Girls

2. Emerald SHS

3. Yeppoon SHS

Long Term Problem Solving

1. Blackwater SHS

2. Mackay North SHS

3. Biloela SHS

Oral Speech Winners

1. Rockhampton SHS

2. Burnett College

3. Gladstone SHS A Girls

OVERALL Winners

1. Rockhampton SHS

2. Blackwater SHS

3. Burnett College

Aunty Loris "Reach for the Stars" Shield

Moura SHS