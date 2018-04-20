Menu
RATS OF TOBRUK: RGGS students Sherri Green and Tanya Kulu pratcise their speech for the Rats of Tokruk Association's Anzac Day ceremony in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK230318arggs3
Rocky high school students keep history alive

Sean Fox
by
20th Apr 2018 6:19 AM

ROCKHAMPTON Girls Grammar School students are keeping history alive.

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School senior, Tanya Kulu comes from Papua New Guinea, and she felt was "doing her country a favour” by taking part in the Rats of Tobruk Anzac Day ceremony next week.

"Over the past years, the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School has helped out the Rats of Tobruk, and we've had a heavy involvement in the Anzac ceremony that they host,” she said.

In the last couple of weeks, Tanya and fellow student, Sherri Green have been preparing their role in the ceremony with Robert Lang from the Rats of Tobruk Association in Rockhampton.

Mr Lang had shared with Tanya and Sherri the history of the Rats of Tobruk and "how much it's influenced and impacted our lives today,” Tanya said.

"We've been practising and gathering information about the day itself.”

"They (Rats of Tobruk Association) pass their knowledge onto us and we're able to spread that and live in the moment they've created for us.”

Sherri Green, 16, said it was an honour to take part in the ceremony.

"It's not every day you're asked to do this so it really makes Tanya and I feel privileged,” she said.

Sherri felt younger generations had not embraced the history of Anzac Day enough.

"I don't think the younger generations appreciate what the older generations went through to make Australia what it is now,” she said.

