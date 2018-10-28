Menu
Showtime rehearsal at Rockhampton State High School.
Rocky high student realises his young acting dream

Sean Fox
by
28th Oct 2018 6:00 PM
IT WAS a bittersweet moment for performer Nicholas Bramham when he returned to acting after stepping away from drama for two years.

The Year 11 student is one of the Rockhampton State High School students who brushed up on their theatrical skills set to present the recent Showtime production.

However, it was a path he once decided not to take.

After completing one term of drama in Year Nine, Nicholas believed acting wasn't for him.

But he changed his mind earlier this year and re-visited drama studies again, just in time to prepare for the Showtime play.

Showtime rehearsal at Rockhampton State High School, Nicholas Bramham.
And it was a decision the young performer did not regret.

"The overall performance (brought me back) and how you can speak to a wide range of an audience,” he said.

Nicholas joined the school choir at the beginning of the year, shortly before preparations began for the production.

He said what he enjoyed most about the preparation was the amount of energy each person involved brought to the table.

And some help from teaching staff did not go astray.

"The teachers put in so much time and effort, and without them we wouldn't be able to do this,” he said.

The Rockhampton student said he also poured a lot of effort into his performances.

"I try to bring as much energy and enjoyment as possible because a whole part of performing is to captivate the audience,” he said.

"You really bring them into what you're trying to say through your performance.”

Nicholas has tackled three different roles in Showtime, which include ringmaster PT Barnham from The Greatest Showman.

He said everyone else's energy helped him to calm his nerves.

Nicholas has been a regular Eisteddfod performer since he played flute in year five.

"That carried on through my schooling because my older sisters sing as well and so that really pushed me,” he said.

Nicholas hopes to study musical theatre or delve into the film and media fields - and perhaps photography.

"I'm not really sure what's next but those are the pathways I'm looking for.”

Showtime rehearsal at Rockhampton State High School.
Showtime was performed at Rockhampton State High School over the weekend.

Over 100 students were involved in the performance which incorporated 32 segments from various popular plays, which ranged from The Greatest Showman to Wicked.

The Morning Bulletin was invited for a sneak peek at rehearsals on Thursday before shows opened at the school across the weekend.

As the lights dimmed, the students practised carefully executed dance routines - a taste of months of preparation.

