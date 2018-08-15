Rocky Hockey get $350K loan for turf, have lease extended

Regan Weatherhead playing for Rockhampton in the Queensland U15 Boys Hockey Championships at Kalka Shades.

Regan Weatherhead playing for Rockhampton in the Queensland U15 Boys Hockey Championships at Kalka Shades. Chris Ison ROK170917chockey6

A SECOND synthetic turf at Kalka Shades is a step closer to construction with Rockhampton Hockey Association taking out a $350,000 loan for their part in the project.

Rockhampton Regional Council yesterday also approved a new decade-long lease at the North Rockhampton location, which will accommodate the new field.

These steps were essentially a formality given Rockhampton was chosen as host of the 2019 Oceania Cup and the InterContinental Hockey5s.

The international event is expected to bring over $500,000 to the region, but was dependent on the construction of a second synthetic turf at Kalka Shades.

Preliminary design plans for the second synthetic hockey turf at Kalka Shades. Contributed

The loan information was revealed in a report to councillors yesterday.

Preliminary plans show the second turf will sit to the northern side of the existing field, with covered seating areas.

Flooding of Kalka Shades was one of the main concerns held over the development of the second turf, however, council has engaged consultants to investigate flood mitigation measures.

HOCKEY EXPANSION: Preliminary design plans for the second synthetic hockey turf at Kalka Shades, and a new raised clubhouse. Contributed

A new clubhouse will be built between the two fields, raised off the ground to avoid flooding.

The expansion will mean one existing cricket field is lost, leaving four fields at Birdwood Park.

However, council has agreed to provide lighting at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground to compensate this loss.

The leases for both hockey and Rockhampton Cricket Association have been modified to reflect the changed licence areas.

Councillors voted to approve the new lease agreements and formalise negotiations with cricket about their field changes.