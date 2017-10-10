Rocky Hockey move on agenda for confidential council session

Rockhampton Regional Council will discuss Rockhampton Hockey Association's proposed move from Kalka Shades to Parkhurst after the project stalled when quotes for the synthetic turfs came back higher than estimated.

IN A confidential session today, Rockhampton Regional Council will discuss the Rockhampton Hockey Association project.

It comes after the multi-million dollar development of an international-standard hockey precinct stalled when major issues were found with the proposed Parkhurst site.

The project was placed on hold when quotes for two synthetic hockey fields included in the new precinct came back higher than estimated.

The development had been approved in May, after a State Government grant made it possible to fast track the priority project.

A closed session of the meeting with also include a discussion about quotes for Rockhampton Zoo shade sails and acquisition of land for drainage purposes in Gracemere.

In the general meeting, councillors will consider the Local Government Grants and Subsidies program, as well as a proposal for major sponsorship of an event and the community assistance program.

Cr Tony Williams is expected to present a notice of motion clarifying a perceived conflict of interest.

He told The Morning Bulletin he had voted on an issue which involved a club he was involved in.

Cr Williams said he wanted to make clear on the public record there was no conflict of interest and he had not stepped away from the vote because he had not initially realised the particular organisation was on the list.