Rocky Hockey sets date for return to training

Rockhampton Hockey’s 2020 season has been further suspended until Friday, May 1, but the board has set a date of Tuesday, April 28, for training to resume.

President Barb Knowles said the board met last night to discuss the “evolving disruptions to our lives and sport with the impact of COVID-19”.

All training and fixtures were last month suspended until April 14.

“The decision was made to further extend the postponement of fixtures for the 2020 season until Friday, May 1, with training to resume Tuesday, April 28,” Knowles said.

“The board will again review the situation on Wednesday, April 22.

“The board fully understands the impact being placed on its members and supporters and appreciates the measures of self isolating and social distancing are what will inevitably get us back together quicker.”