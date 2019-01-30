Rocky hockey star ready to strike in new role

SPECIAL HONOUR: Rockhampton's Kaleb Christensen, pictured playing for the Australian schoolboys against South Africa, was named Rockhampton's Sportsperson of the Year at the weekend.

SPECIAL HONOUR: Rockhampton's Kaleb Christensen, pictured playing for the Australian schoolboys against South Africa, was named Rockhampton's Sportsperson of the Year at the weekend. MMPHOTO

HOCKEY: Rockhampton's Kaleb Christensen will transition from midfielder to striker as he looks to take his game to the next level.

The talented teen got his first taste of the attacking role when playing with the Australian schoolboys on a tour of South Africa last year.

This national duty played a part in him scoring another deserved honour - that of Rockhampton's Sportsperson of the Year.

The award, presented at the weekend's Australia Day celebration, capped what was an outstanding 2018 for Christensen.

Kaleb Christensen is congratulated on his Australia Day award by Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry. ROCKHAMPTON REGIONAL COUNCIL

He graduated from Rockhampton State High last year after serving as a prefect, house captain and being named the school's Sportsman of the Year for a third consecutive year.

He also received the Pierre de Coubertin Award, which recognises students who demonstrate academic excellence and sporting prowess while exemplifying the Olympic values.

Christensen will next month head to Brisbane to study sport and exercise science at QUT, a move he hopes will also advance his hockey career.

He was thrilled to be chosen as the city's top sportsperson.

"It was really good sitting with all the nominees. I was pretty nervous because Rocky does produce a lot of good athletes and I knew any one of us could win it,” he said.

"When my name was read out I felt shocked and then I was stoked.

Kaleb Christensen playing for his Rockhampton club side Southern Suburbs. Allan Reinikka ROK080918ahockey9

"I looked at mum and she was pretty happy so that made me even happier.

"Then to see Barb Knowles win her award (Sports Official of the Year) was pretty cool.”

Christensen's Brisbane move will see him team up with brother Ashley Hennegan at University of Queensland Hockey Club, where together they will tackle the men's Division 1 competition.

His next assignment is the Queensland under-18 trials from February 1-3, where he hopes to secure his place in the state team for a third straight year.

If successful in that quest, his goal is to be selected in the Australian Under-18 Futures Squad at the nationals in May.

Christensen knows he will have to strike the right balance between sport, study and work but says furthering his hockey is a priority.

"I want to play Super League again with my brothers because that's a good experience and hopefully I might be looking good to be selected in the Queensland under-21s,” he said.

"There's always an area of your game you want to improve. You can never be satisfied, I'm always wanting to be better.”