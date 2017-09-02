28°
Rocky Hockey's multi-million dollar move stalls

SITE REJECTED: The Parkhurst site for new hockey fields has been found to be unsuitable for the four-field hockey development planned. BELOW: The current Kalka Shades field just holds off flood waters.
SITE REJECTED: The Parkhurst site for new hockey fields has been found to be unsuitable for the four-field hockey development planned. BELOW: The current Kalka Shades field just holds off flood waters. Allan Reinikka ROK140317ahockey1
THE multi-million dollar development of an international-standard hockey precinct has stalled as major issues were found at the proposed Parkhurst site.

Rockhampton Regional Council approved the development in May, after a State Government grant made it possible to fast track the priority project.

A vacant 119ha Parkhurst site was set to boast two grass fields, two synthetic fields, 118 on-site car parks and a clubhouse.

The decision to move Rockhampton's hockey precinct from Kalka Shades to Parkhurst was made last year, after it was revealed flooding at the original site would impact a proposed second synthetic turf field.

But the council yesterday confirmed the project had ground to a halt after quotes for the synthetic fields came back well above estimations.

However, Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the council was still fully committed to delivering the new precinct, which could host state, national and international events.

She said they were still working with the Rockhampton Hockey Association on the development.

"Quotes for the construction of two synthetic hockey fields on council-owned land at Olive Street have come in higher than earlier estimates led us to believe,” Cr Rutherford said. "Council is currently considering this new information and taking into consideration the additional financial burden that the hilly location will place on the Rockhampton Hockey Association when it comes to develop the accompanying grass fields.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry are shown the finer points of hockey at Kalka Shades. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry are shown the finer points of hockey at Kalka Shades. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK070616chockey1

"Council is taking the opportunity to consider other sites and all options that may provide a better and more affordable long-term solution.

"Providing a state-of-the art sporting facility is a considerable investment not only financially but also in ensuring our sporting community is well catered for both now and long into the future.

"It is prudent we take a step back at this point and be sure we get it right.”

Rockhampton Hockey Association declined to comment.

The Federal and State governments have approved funding to support construction of a new synthetic surface.

Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt and Rockhampton hockey players Kiara McKay and Matt Langsdorf talk all things hockey at Kalka Shades.
Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt and Rockhampton hockey players Kiara McKay and Matt Langsdorf talk all things hockey at Kalka Shades. Melanie Plane

