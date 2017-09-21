Rocky hockey's rising star ready for rep duties in NZ

ON TOUR: Jaedon Evans, pictured playing for Wanderers A-grade men in the Rockhampton competition, is gearing up to represent the Queensland under-19 schoolboys side in New Zealand.

ON TOUR: Jaedon Evans, pictured playing for Wanderers A-grade men in the Rockhampton competition, is gearing up to represent the Queensland under-19 schoolboys side in New Zealand.

HOCKEY: Rockhampton hockey player Jaedon Evans is having a year to remember.

The 17-year-old was a member of the Wanderers A-grade men's team which claimed an historic 13th consecutive premiership with a crushing 11-2 win over Frenchville Rovers in the grand final a fortnight ago.

This weekend, he jets out to New Zealand with the Queensland under-19 schoolboys team.

The Queenslanders will play a series of games against NZ schoolboys teams and face off against a Maori under-21 side on the 10-day tour of the North Island.

Evans said he was excited for his first overseas trip and to get his first taste of international competition.

"It's going to be awesome and a great experience all-round,” he said.

"I'm really looking forward to playing at different venues with guys from other centres across the state.

"I'll also be interested in the standard and to see how teams in another country play the game.”

An Emmaus College student, Evans has played hockey since he was four, following in the footsteps of his talented dad Steven.

"From what I've heard, I had a hockey stick in my hand before I could even walk,” he said.

"I knew once I started playing that it was the game for me.

"I started at inside and worked my way back to left half and then to fullback, which has been one of my favourite positions.”

Jaedon Evans ready for his Queensland duties back in 2012. Chris Ison ROK310812chockey3

State representation is not new to Evans - he was in the Queensland under-12 schoolboys and also made two Queensland under-age indoor teams.

He is hoping there are more representative honours to come as he strives towards his dream of one day playing for his country.

A dedicated Evans effectively plays hockey all-year round.

A fortnight after arriving home from New Zealand, he will represent Rockhampton at the state under-18 indoor hockey titles where he hopes to again catch the eye of selectors.

Evans said this year's premiership was the highlight of his career so far.

"For sure, it was incredible. It's hard to explain it really,” he said.