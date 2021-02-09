Rocky HOG chapter’s going to Nats for its 30th birthday

Rockhampton Harley Owners Group will introduce two-wheelers to Rocky Nats in 2021, as part of the group’s 30th year celebrations.

The Rocky HOG chapter will host the state rally this year for the first time since 2009, at which time more than 1000 riders turned out.

The rally includes a series of planned rides for smaller groups, a Thunder Run for all motorcycles, and entertainment over a couple of days.

Rockhampton Harley Owners Group at the beach

Motorcycles will also be incorporated into the Rocky Nats event - billed as “three days of high-octane automotive awesomeness” - in Rockhampton’s CBD.

The Rocky HOG group will also organise a ride to Woodgate later in the year as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.

Geoff Trewin, dealer principal of the Rocky Harley Davidson store and also an avid HOG member said it was a great achievement to keep a motorcycle chapter going for 30 years.

“The difference with Harley Davidson compared with other motorcycles, is that a great social group is available to share the joys of motorcycle riding as well as other social events,” he said.

Laurie Thomson, Rocky HOG Chapter director, said if anyone was interesting in finding out more about the Harley Owner Group, the chapter would have a sign on day at the Rocky Sports Club on Saturday, February 13 from 4pm to 6pm.

This will be followed by a meet and greet at the Rumble Inn (303 Campbell Street, back of the Harley Davidson Shop) on Friday, February 19, from 5pm.