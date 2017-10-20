Rocky Holden keeps the legend alive

The very last Holden, for sale for $69,990

HOLDENS are in Jeff Bloxsom's blood.

Like many other Holden die-hards, the Lawrence's Holden used car sales representative has grown up loving and working with the iconic Aussie brand for 50 years, and is sad to see the end of a legacy as the last Australian made car was rolled out yesterday.

"It's a lot of nostalgia in the old Holdens, but there's a big future coming too. It's progress,” he said at the North Rockhampton business.

"It's the way the world's going and we've got to move with it.”

The new generation of Holdens will be built in Germany, in accordance with the alliance between General Motors and German manufacturer, Opel, and the agreement put in place to supply Holden dealerships.

The new Commodore rolling out in February is pegged to be the start of a new breed of Holden powerhouses, which will include the SUV Equinox, the Arcadia, a new Astra, and a Re-wheel V8 Coupe.

"It's going to be a very well-built car. Being from that German heritage of BMW, Mercedes type. They build a very good car over there. It'll be more just getting our true die-hard Holden fans to accept some change,” Lawrence's Holden Dealer principal Trent Dunn said.

"The hardest part for our public to get around is we won't have a V8 in the new Commodore.”

But with engine and gearbox technology, the new four-cylinder will go from zero to 100 kmh faster than the current V6 Commodore version, and will have a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Tomorrow crowds of Holden-lovers will attend Lawrence's Holden Cars and Coffee event, which is set to celebrate the past, present and future of Holden.

"We're doing it as a tribute to recognise the fact that this local manufacturing is finishing because our owners are pretty passionate about our product. So, it's time to reminisce and celebrate the history of Holden being built in Australia,” Mr Dunn said.

"The showroom at the moment is full of quite rare enthusiast vehicles that have been kindly left here by some local owners.”

Another 60 cars will also be showcased at the event from 9am to noon, along with a sausage sizzle, coffee, and the chance to win Holden merchandise and great deals.

"Holden is still here, we're not going anywhere. We're not closing down in Australia. We're here to stay,” Mr Bloxsom said.