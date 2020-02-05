Rocky holds its own in Qld Indoor Bowls competition

INDOOR BOWLS: Rockhampton and District Indoor Bowls Association played host to the Queensland Indoor Bowls Association restricted rinks on Saturday, with one Rockhampton side making the finals.

Two teams from Rocky: Rockhampton and District Bowls and Capricornia Indoor Bowls Association, joined the weekend bout, which saw teams from Callide Valley, Caloundra, Dalby, Boona, Port Curtus and Toowoomba, play off in teams of four.

State secretary Janet Stockel said the tri-annual competition is a restricted event, where each association sends a team away to different locations.

In the open finals, Toowoomba was playing Rockhampton, with Dalby and Caloundra facing off in the consolation finals.

“It’s always interesting. Sometimes you get days where nothing goes right and it’s anyone’s game,” Stockel said.

“Sometimes you sit there and go ‘I think they’ll win it’ but then you get a surprise.

“The teams that win are re obviously the teams with the best luck or the best games.”

A delegates meeting was also held on the weekend, after the final games and lunch.

“There are players who don’t want to come up but we try to encourage them and like think when the teams around this area have to travel south, they would reciprocate,” Stockel said.

“It’s always different for players to find people they are not used to playing.

“When you play the same people a lot in your association, you know how those people play.

“Having new people can be a challenge and it can help you grow.”

Stockel encouraged other interested players to contract a local club and give it a go.

“Indoor bowls is a great sport,” she said.

“I encourage anyone to give it a go. It doesn't’t cost a great lot and it’s indoors so you don’t get wet.

“We are always looking for new players and if anyone is interested, they can always contact their local association.”

The Morning Bulletin was unable to get in contact with anyone for the final results.

RESTRICTED RINKS