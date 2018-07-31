Rocky home invasion interrupted, pregnant woman assaulted

HOME INVASION: Police were called to the scene of a home invasion where a pregnant woman was pushed to the ground.

CAUGHT in the act of robbing a property, two Rockhampton home invaders have shoved a pregnant woman to the ground in their haste to escape.

Queensland Police said the break and enter occurred at a property in Alma St in central Rockhampton just after 1pm.

A woman and her grandfather returned home to discover a man and a woman under their house.

They pushed the pregnant woman to the ground as they fled.

Queensland Ambulance said the woman was taken to hospital as a precaution in a stable condition.

Police confirmed they were unable to locate the suspects and were as yet unable to get a description from the assaulted woman as she was "too upset”.

Police hope to share a description of the suspects when the woman is able to be interviewed.