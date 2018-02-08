Menu
Rocky hoon's candid confession: 'I'm a d---head'

Giobi Sydney Geiger appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.
Giobi Sydney Geiger appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

HE HAD his driver's license back three days when he carried out a burnout in front of police, almost hitting a concrete guard and a light pole.

Giobi Sydney Geiger, 20, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count of making unnecessary noise and smoke while driving.

Police Prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police were carrying out static operations on Yaamba Rd near the Richardson Rd intersection on January 18 and spotted the vehicle driven by Geiger at 10.29pm travelling north.

He said they observed Geiger's vehicle turn off Yaamba Rd, accelerate heavily, lose control for five to six seconds, swinging out at a 45 degree angle and barely missing a concrete island and light pole.

Mr Studdert said police observed white smoke and distinct smell of burning rubber as a result.

He said when Geiger spoke with police afterwards, he said he "just planted it" and referred to himself as a "D---head".

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Geiger had just got his license back three days prior and had just purchased the vehicle he was driving.

He said Geiger admits it was overly dangerous conduct.

"The fact that you had a passenger in the car magnified the stupidity of what you did," Magistrate Jeff Clarke said.

He ordered Geiger to pay a $750 fine for the "stupid mindless behaviour". A conviction was recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
