ROCKY HORROR: Country's most haunted doll creeps into town

MOST HAUNTED: Kerry Walton and Letta Me Out, Warwick's very own haunted doll, is coming to Rockhampton.

MOST HAUNTED: Kerry Walton and Letta Me Out, Warwick's very own haunted doll, is coming to Rockhampton. Michael Nolan

IT STARTED from a love of Halloween and all things horror and now, what once was a small, local event in Warwick is a large travelling carnival.

A Night of Horrors started at Jeff Clark's video rental store in Warwick.

Catering to one of the most popular genres in the area, Jeff saw an opportunity to create something new within the niche market.

He would decorate the shop for Halloween, dress up and hold a Night of Horrors from the shop.

"People love it. They want to be entertained,” he said.

Over the years, it grew in popularity and expanded to a carnival full of interactive horror mazes and entertainers, at the local showgrounds in Warwick.

Jeff Clarke, pictured with his daughter Kayla, is bringing A Night Of Horrors to Rockhampton in November. Maddelin McCosker

Last year, he hosted A Night Of Horrors in Toowoomba and it was an immediate success, with around 7500 people coming through the gates.

Bringing his show to Central Queensland for the first time, Jeff said Rockhampton was an easy choice for the next location for his travelling show.

"We had no trouble getting the number in Toowoomba last year and I don't think we'd have any trouble getting the numbers here,” he said.

Set up for horror fans, the event brings mazes, magicians, rides and all things horror together in one place to keep horror fans entertained.

"Any show can put on the rides and all the other stuff,” he said.

The Letta Me Out doll is one of Australia's most haunted objects and he lives in Warwick. Contributed

"It is the horror mazes that really makes the night.”

Rockhampton's Little Theatre company will be supplying up to 50 actors who will work in the mazes, but the attraction that will really get tongues wagging is that of Letta Me Out.

Garnering a name for itself as one of Australia's most haunted dolls, and has been classified as one of top 10 most haunted dolls in the world, Letta Me Out will be on display at the Night of Horrors.

The 200-year-old doll was found underneath a home in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales in the 1970s and was given the name Letta Me Out because it is said the dolls, of a European gypsy heritage, occasionally screams "Let Me Out”.

Jeff says that Letta Me Out will be on display and available for photographs on the night, if that's your thing.

"We are trying to make a really unique event,” he said.

"You're not going to find it anywhere else and that is what we are trying to bring to Rockhampton.”

Rockhampton's Night of Horrors is happening on November 1 at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Tickets are already on sale, visit http://www.nightof horrors.com.au/ for all ticketing information.