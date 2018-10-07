Rocky Horror: CQ's local haunts revealed

The ghost of a chambermaid who died in the 1800s is said to still haunt the halls of the Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton, pictured here in 1948.

WITH Halloween just around the corner, ghosts and ghouls are sure to be lurking, with their stories just waiting to be stumbled upon by Rockhampton's most keen supernatural buffs.

Brandi Jasmin, Yeppoon, took a photo of this strange shape in her home. Facebook

Being a town with such deep roots in Australia's history, stories of a dark and mysterious past, filled with lust, murder and tragedy, are often whispered about.

Creator of Facebook ghost tour page, Unofficial: A Walk In The Dark, Laurel Vise, sat down with The Morning Bulletin to discuss the intriguing tales of the region's local haunts.

Orbs at Archer Park Rail Museum. Facebook

"I've always loved history and have wondered where we come from,” Ms Vise said.

"This interest has put me in touch with like-minded people.

"Some people love gruesome tales, some like a ghost story, some want to believe and some are afraid.”

The 5 ghost stories that still haunt Rockhampton

Ms Vise started A Walk In The Dark after a previous ghost tour company closed.

Her first experience with the supernatural was when she was a child and a student at St Joseph's Cathedral.

An old brewery on Quay Lane, an unexplained figure is seen at the bottom of the photo in a white shirt. Facebook

"We did day trips to Neerkol and would play with the kids,” she said.

"We were playing chase and hide one day and were in an area we weren't supposed to be in.

"I saw a little girl there and when I turned away she'd vanished into the grass and it didn't click what had happened. I thought she was just another kid.”

Ms Vise said given Neerkol's traumatic history, many people have reported feelings of dread and depression and heard children playing while visiting.

Orbs can be seen outside rooms at the Leichardt Hotel. Facebook

"Tradesmen have also felt their shorts being tugged on while on the grounds,” she said.

Ms Vise said a hub of ghostly activity can be found in CBD's Quay Lane and other lanes liked Bordello Lane, where businesses, houses and shops attracted thieves, pick-pockets, prostitutes and sordid murders.

On October 13, 1802, the first known murder amongst white settlers occurred in Quay Lane.

Annie Winch and her husband Frederick were arguing when she stabbed him in the heart with a pair of scissors. He died a minute later.

Brandi Jasmin took this photo at Neerkol in the nursery. She says a face can be seen in the window. Facebook

Mrs Winch was remorseful and found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

It's reported that Mr Winch can be seen standing in the ally clutching the pair of scissors or a deck of cards.

Other visitors have also reported seeing a woman in an old fashioned dress and hearing her say the work 'jerk'.

Ghost hunter sees the light after dying twice

Ms Vise said energies from these events still linger in the town and can be felt by those who currently reside.

Orbs seen at O'Dowds Irish Pub in Rocky. Facebook

The most traumatic part of Rockhampton's history, the slaughter of countless Aboriginal tribes during colonisation, also still haunts areas around the region.

"At North Keppel camping grounds, I had an experience,” Ms Vise said.

"A woman there said she could hear didgeridoos but we couldn't find the players.

The beauty of North Keppel Malcolm Wells

"Then when I went to dinner that night there was an Aboriginal woman rushing towards me. I stopped and she went right through me.

"I felt like I'd been covered in cobwebs.”

Ms Vise said the woman disappeared through a hut and left her reeling and questioning herself; 'did I see a ghost?'

"I was amazed,” Ms Vise said.

"She had no feet and run with her head down.”

St Pauls Cathedral's grounds are said to be haunted by a young girl who was trampled by a horse. Facebook

Other people who have stayed at the camping grounds have reported seeing the same woman and a young Aboriginal man following her.

CQ experiences, folklore and superstitions:

The Leichardt Hotel: "Things go bang left, right and centre. A miner hung himself in his room. I've watched my bed be made and then an imprint be made on my bed right in front of me. The former owner apparently also still walks around the hotel and will be seen looking at people in the kitchen,” Ms Vise said.

Archer Park Rail Museum: "Quite a few things have happened. The Station Master took his own life,” Ms Vise said. There have been reports of people - particularly women - being touched.

Archer Park encounter: 'I felt four fingers and a thumb': Rocky ghost hunter's shock

Emu Park: Ms Vise said a young man who died out the front of the cemetery can be seen on Cemetery Rd. Around 2am, some drivers report seeing a man running across the road and disappearing. "Another car slowed down when they saw a woman on the side of the road. She went through the car. Six graves are said to be buried beneath that road,” she said.

Grand Hotel, Mt Morgan: "One owner fell down the steps. There's knocking on the door in the early morning, taps turning on and off, and laundry room ghost sightings. Animals freak out behind the hotel. You can't keep a horse there, because it will try and run away,” Ms Vise said.

The staircase in the old Rockhamton Supreme Court where people have experienced strange ghostly sensations. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK131114ccourt3

Old Supreme Court, Rockhampton: "Lawyers who used to study there would hear doors open and shut. There were experiences you can't explain. In the early days when the court house was just built, they would hang people out the front. They would also hang people out at the gas works near the boat ramp. It was lynch mob justice before law and order.” Ms Vise said.

Spirits still exorcised but not at old haunted courthouse

Rockhampton Rd to River Rd: "Ten years ago, a body was found along River Rd in a cart and people driving by have seen apparitions,” Ms Vise said.

Linda Memorial: "There are things no one can explain, even through the town. People say they feel like they're being touched when they're at the memorial,” Ms Vise said.

Criterion Hotel: When a TV crew came to Rockhampton years ago to seek out activity at the hotel, they left disappointed. However, after assessing footage afterwards, they saw what appeared to be a figure resting its head against its hand at the bar. A chambermaid was said to have taken her life in the hotel after being jilted by a lover. A woman has also been reported to be seen standing at the bottom of beds, staring at male guests.

The Swan Hotel: Reported to be haunted.

Rockhampton Club: Founded of one of Rocky's most respected law firms lived at the club until he died in his sleep during a severe heat wave on February 21, 1928. In the 50s, club members reported seeing a strange figure amongst them. The figure didn't speak and limped away down an upstairs corridor before disappearing. After describing the man to older members, they confirmed it was Mr Jones. His ghost has also been seen standing outside the door of his old room.

Walter Reid Cultural Centre: A man in a dinner suit is said to be seen on the stairs.

Lakes Creek Hotel: A ghost called Gideon is reported to haunt the chimney of a room. He was said to be killed in the stables. The room is described as having the feeling of being in a dungeon.

Psychic sheds light on Criterion spirits

CQ locals share their spooky tales:

Rockhampton Girls Grammar bell tower: "Girls Grammar has heaps of huanted stories. The school has a diary written from a girl who went there in WWII who tells of a ghost back then. When I went to school there, there is stories of the Bell tower ghost and of a head mistress who haunted the dorms who would drag the girls with the longest blondest hair from their beds on a particular night,” Jaymie-Leigh Garton said.

Cawarral, Mt Chalmers: "There was a massacre of the Indigenous up there. I never felt bad vibes in that particular area. But back away from the mountain there are a string of mine shafts on the northern side of the creek that runs beside Chinaman's Rock. I was there with an ex girlfriend mid last year and she said she felt like she was being pulled in a certain direction which led us to a really deep mine shaft. I felt quite normal at first but when I got there my body rang out in goosebumps and I didn't feel comfortable at all,” Nate Stone said.

"We live on a property in Cawarral which is beautiful. But when I go for a walk on top of our hill there's an area where all of a sudden you get a strong feeling you're walking into a crowded room being watched. Our neighbour reckons there's plenty of burial grounds around the area,” Ellie Gustafson said.

Woodbury: "My old house had a grave in the front yard. Strange things happened. Clocks all stopping at the same time. When my dad cleaned and repaired the headstone, his watch stopped. It was only five months old, and the jeweller could not get it going again. My watch fell off the dressing table in the middle of the night. There was no breeze to blow it off and only me home. A baby's highchair moved aside throughout the night,” Melissa Meyers Winch said.

Fitzroy St, Rockhampton: "My husband Carl Brown grew up in a Queenslander, that they bought after a lady had taken her life. They could hear footsteps through trough the house when they were under the house and nobody was upstairs,” Jenny Hurlock-Brown said.

Yeppoon: "So many footsteps late at night. Never did any harm though until one screamed in my ear late at night,” Brandi Jasmin said.