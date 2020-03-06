Menu
Three Rockhampton horse trainers have been fined $3000 each in the space of a month.
Three Rockhampton horse trainers have been fined $3000 each in the space of a month.
Rocky horse trainer fined $3k for use of substance

4th Mar 2020
HORSE RACING: Alan Jones is the third Rockhampton trainer in a month to be hit with a $3000 fine for presenting a horse to race with a prohibited substance in its system.

Queensland Racing Integrity Commission stewards recently found Jones guilty of the offence under the rules of racing.

Jones was charged after a post-race urine sample taken from his galloper Flat To Stack at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park on November 5 last year was found to contain the prohibited substance dexamethasone.

Dexamethasone can be used to treat inflammatory conditions such as allergies, skin conditions, ulcerative colitis and breathing disorders.

As well as the fine, Flat To Stack was stripped of its win in the $8000 Benchmark 65 Handicap (1500m) on November 5.

The major beneficiary of Flat To Stack’s disqualification was the second-placed Kevin Miller trained Blue Seal which was elevated to first.

In determining penalty, stewards acknowledged that Jones had an unblemished record over a long period.

In their report, stewards stated they were also mindful of similar penalty precedents, the negative impact such breaches have on the image of racing, and the need for penalty to serve as an appropriate deterrent.

Just weeks earlier, QRIC stewards fined Rockhampton trainers Clinton Thompson and Phillip Burke $3000 each for presenting horses to the races with prohibited substances in their systems.

Last week QRIC issued a public reminder to equine racing industry participants about the risk of using any products that are not registered by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority, formerly known as the National Registration Authority.

QRIC Commissioner Ross Barnett said if equine racing participants used any product that claimed to have therapeutic benefits for their animals, it must be registered by the APVMA.

“It is the responsibility of all licensed industry participants to ensure the therapeutic products they use are registered by the APVMA,” he said.

“If there isn’t an APVMA or NRA registration number on the label, then the product is not registered.”

Mr Barnett said using unregistered products was a breach of the rules of racing.

