Rocky horse trainer wins substance appeal

A Rockhampton trainer originally found guilty of presenting a horse to race twice with a prohibited substance in its system, has had the ruling overturned on appeal.

Jared Wehlow was successful at a Brisbane court this month.

Wehlow was originally found guilty by the Queensland Racing Integrity Unit in late 2019 after urine samples from a thoroughbred he trained, Mishnah, were found to contain the prohibited substance, dexamethasone.

The court appeal documents detail the background of the incident.

Wehlow presented Mishnah to race at Rockhampton on January 31 and February 14, 2019.

Urine samples taken from the horse after races on both days were allegedly found to contain dexamethasone.

An inquiry was conducted before QRIC stewards and Wehlow pleaded not guilty.

He was found guilty by the Queensland Racing Integrity Unit (QRIU) and was fined $6000.

An internal review was conducted in January 2020, and that review confirmed the original decision.

Rockhampton trainer Jared Wehlow. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

Wehlow appealed the verdict and took the matter to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

The matter was heard on December 1, 2020, and a decision by Member Susan Gardiner was delivered on March 12.

Wehlow argued at appeal there was no sufficient evidence that the urine samples belonged to his horse.

He agreed the prohibited substance was found, however he said it could not correctly be identified which horse the urine belonged to.

Ms Gardiner said in the appeal documents: “I am not satisfied that there is sufficient identification in the chain of custody of the urine samples taken on 31 January and 14 February 2019 respectively to properly identify which sample that was produced to the Racing Science Centre directly relates to the thoroughbred Mishnah.”

It was argued the QRIU could not provide a document that was signed by the taker of the sample and the holder of the horse.

QRIU claimed this document was not publicly available and it was not able to be provided during the hearing.

“During the hearing I expressed some surprise that when the sample was taken, the form (or a copy of it) that is signed by the sample taker and the holder of the horse was not provided to the trainer or the strapper as a record of the fact that the sample was taken from that particular horse at a particular time and date and given a particular sample number. This seems a logical step in the chain of custody,” Ms Gardiner said.

Ms Gardiner said without the form completed when the sample was taken on site, she had “no evidence” the urine sample was taken either day Mishnah ran in Rockhampton.

Ms Gardiner ordered the QCIU decision from November 27, 2019, be set aside and Mr Wehlow was found not guilty.