Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rockhampton horse trainer Clinton Taylor has been fined $2000.
Rockhampton horse trainer Clinton Taylor has been fined $2000.
News

Rocky horse trainers in heated trackside dust-up

Darryn Nufer
9th Nov 2020 1:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON horse trainer Clinton Taylor has been fined $2000 for his role in a physical altercation with fellow trainer Chris Attard.

Queensland Racing Integrity Commission stewards found Taylor guilty of a charge relating to misconduct, improper conduct or unseemly behaviour.

Stewards deemed Taylor misconducted himself by instigating a physical altercation with Attard, by contacting him and pushing him against a wall.

At a recent stewards’ inquiry, Taylor made brief submissions to the panel on penalty.

In determining an appropriate penalty, stewards considered Taylor’s record, penalty precedents, and the need for the penalty to act as both a specific deterrent to Taylor and also a general deterrent to the wider racing industry.

Stewards determined a monetary penalty was appropriate.

Taylor was made aware of his right to an internal review into the findings of the stewards.

OTHER STORIES:

Cloud still hangs over Rocky racing

QRIC slammed over Vale cobalt inquiry

Langbroek: QRIC ‘failed abysmally’ in horse welfare stakes

clinton taylorchris attard rockhampton horse trainers
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IT’S HERE: The Bavarian officially opens tomorrow

        Premium Content IT’S HERE: The Bavarian officially opens tomorrow

        News PHOTOS: See inside the huge new venue at Stockland Rockhampton, on the site formerly occupied by Sizzler.

        Paramedics flagged down after motorcycle and car collision

        Premium Content Paramedics flagged down after motorcycle and car collision

        Motoring A patient is being treated for chest and shoulder injuries

        Motorbike hoons ‘clock 120kmh for their cameras’

        Premium Content Motorbike hoons ‘clock 120kmh for their cameras’

        News Police attended a Rockhampton suburb this morning where several riders were...

        Man with suspected broken leg after dirt bike crash

        Premium Content Man with suspected broken leg after dirt bike crash

        News Paramedics are treating the man at a scrubland area in Central Queensland.