Rocky horses fail to deliver

WITH one exception, Rockhampton trained horses racing at Doomben in Brisbane last Saturday failed to flatter and if you will excuse the pun, made the long float trip home with “their tales between their legs”.

Trainer Jim O’Shea’s well performed pair Spring Creek and Barachiel ruined any chance they had in their engagements when they were slow to jump losing ground at the start of their races.

O’Shea said rider Elly Smith told him Spring Creek was trying to anticipate the start of the BM 80 (1350m) and as a consequence was stepping back when the gates opened.

Spring Creek was the proverbial mile back in the early and middle stages but did make ground in the straight finishing 3.15 lengths ninth behind All Important.

Barachiel was near last most of the way during the NM1MW (1110m) before finishing a well beaten seventh behind Constant Flight some 5.4 lengths away.

“Barachiel is always a little slow out of the barriers but I suppose in Rockhampton he has a much longer straight than at Doomben to make up ground. The mare (Spring Creek) was a bit disappointing after half missing the kick (start). They both pulled-up well and came through the race well. However, I would never take them back to Doomben again as I don’t think the track suits them both. The bigger track at Eagle Farm is more to their liking”, O’Shea said.

He said the only compensation was that as both horses finished in the top ten of their races, they each earned $1000 unplaced prizemoney.

“That money pays the expenses for the trip. It is the best thing that Racing Queensland ever did when they introduced that policy”, O’Shea said.

Kevin Hansen’s Magic Wu (Michael Hellyer) missed the start badly in the Class 3 Plate (1350m) at Doomben and finished tenth thus earning the $1000.

However, Fred Smith’s Tycoon Flyer (Elly Smith) missed out on any stakes by finishing last in the same race.

Earlier on the Doomben card, the Mick Attard Rockhampton trained Option ($101) almost caused a major boilover by storming home for 1.45 lengths third to Dixie Preacher in the BM 70 (2020m).

Option’s regular rider Nathan Thomas turned in a first-class ride bringing him home from a midfield position on the rails.

Option’s trainer Mick Attard departed Rockhampton racing in September leaving a small team of horses in training at North Rockhampton with his son Christopher.

In recent weeks, Christopher Attard has produced the winners Shenron and Regal Reece for his father.

Ironically, at the country racing venue of Cowra in NSW on Saturday, Mick Attard trained his first winner since the move to the outskirts of Sydney when Carrara gelding Gohan was successful.

By the way, Gohan was a graduate from the 2017 Rockhampton Capricornia Yearling Sales.

It was Attard’s 10th NSW starter since the move and interestingly the winning prize money for Gohan’s race was just $4025 well below similar Queensland country Non-TAB venues such as Clermont for example in Central Queensland.

There on Saturday, home town lass Emma Bell starred by riding four of the five winners on the five-race Clermont card

The basic winning prize money for Emma’s Clermont winners – Vamparina ($7.00); Annie Laughalot ($2.20) Flinders Deagon ($2.40) and Global Rocket was $5525.

The Rockhampton Jockey Club has a TAB race meeting scheduled for Callaghan Park on Friday after it was originally planned for this Tuesday and transferred to the later date.

Elly Smith won’t be riding at Friday’s races as she planned a Singapore holiday some time back so as she could ride at the original date before departing for her overseas break.