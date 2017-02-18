36°
News

Woman's alleged trauma after hospital loses cancer sample

Michelle Gately
| 18th Feb 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 11:00 AM
Rockhampton hospital, generic. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Rockhampton hospital, generic. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK290816chospital5

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LAWYERS for Central Queensland Hospital and Health service have admitted Rockhampton Hospital breached its duty of care during a cancer testing procedure, which a woman says caused her "major psychological trauma" and acute heart condition.

Documents lodged in Rockhampton District Court claim the woman was forced to have aggressive cancer therapy after the sentinel node which was to be used to determine treatment options was "inadvertently discarded".

A letter from the hospital's lawyers has been included in the woman's claim.

It states Rockhampton Hospital "admits that it breached its duty of care" to the woman in losing the node.

According to court documents, the then 63-year-old woman was admitted to Rockhampton Hospital in March 2014 with a breast cancer diagnosis.

The Morning Bulletin has not named the woman due to the extent of the psychological injuries she says she suffered,

The lymph node specimen was "lost or discarded in transit from the operating theatre to the pathology laboratory", the claim says.

The sentinel nodes are the first lymph nodes into which a tumour drains, if found to be free of cancer then it's likely the disease hasn't spread and removing extra lymph nodes is unnecessary.

When told two weeks later, the woman claims she became distressed.

"As an ex-nurse she would have some technical knowledge of the implications of this (the loss of the sentinel node)," a report included in the documents says.

A second report stated the woman was "furious, upset, had never heard of such a thing" and was "very distressed".

Without conclusive results from the node, the woman was advised to go through the highest chemotherapy treatment of six cycles.

Had the node returned a negative test, this treatment would have been reduced to four cycles.

After being told of the node's loss, the woman claims she developed Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy.

This sudden temporary weakening of the heart muscle is a recognised cause of acute heart failure and other serious conditions.

"That scared the life out of her, threw her life into insecurity," a report by a psychiatrist stated.

The report states the woman's stress over how to pay her mortgage with no income and a feeling of being "treated as if she were invisible" led to the diagnosis of her heart condition and her re-admission to hospital.

In September 2014, a radiotherapist told the woman she would require radiation therapy to her breast and armpit on the assumption those lymph nodes were involved.

The documents alleged the woman developed stress induced cardiomyopathy and was forced to undergo extended chemotherapy and more complex radiotherapy as a result of the lost lymph node.

Reports outline the woman's bad reaction to chemotherapy and the numerous physical and psychological symptoms she suffered as a result.

One report concluded the "emotional trauma" of this led to the development of a heart condition with "added further to her stress, disability and need for hospitalisation".

The woman told a psychiatrist the chemotherapy "was cruel, really cruel".

Now aged 66, the woman has been unable to continue work "due to the physical complications" of the treatment and condition.

She now receives the aged pension, but had planned to work as long as she was able due to financial circumstances.

The woman is also unable to drive as a result of the heart condition, relying on the assistance of family members.

Documents state the woman and her legal team are formulating an offer of settlement, with no claim value available at this stage.

A letter from the hospital's lawyers dated January 17, 2017 stated the woman's treatment and its affects were "no different by reason of the loss of the node".

However, it is a position they would revisit after further medical reports.

The court process is ongoing.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cancer court duty of care hospital rockhampton rockhampton district court rockhampton hospital

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

MAKE yourself visible where all the cool cats are drinking this summer with these new Brisbane bars:

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Popular Rocky CBD cafe's shock closure

Popular Rocky CBD cafe's shock closure

All the gossip from around Rockhampton

Woman's alleged trauma after hospital loses cancer sample

Rockhampton hospital, generic. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Woman says breach caused major psychological trauma, heart condition

After eight operations, Emmy needs our help

HEART GIRL: Emmy Clark, 24, was born with the congenital heart disease pulmonary atresia. She is not eligible for a heart and lung transplant and requires frequent medical treatment in Brisbane so she is trying to raise funds to move there by herself.

Mum too sick to care for battling daughter

11 new stores opening in Rocky in 2017

Nearly a dozen new franchises are opening in Rockhampton this year.

Here are 11 chains we can confirm are opening or expanding in 2017

Local Partners

Local Rotarians travel to Laos to fit prosthetic hands

The Hands On Project - formally known as the Helping Hands Project has completed four trips previously with two each into Cambodia & Sri Lanka.

Popular Rocky CBD cafe's shock closure

Irresistible delicacies by the single chocolate or boxed & packaged in varying ways for you at Sam Wray Chocolates Photo Janie Kayes / The Morning Bulletin ROK040211samwray-jk1

All the gossip from around Rockhampton

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Art sessions after dark for adults to 'play' and have fun

Artist Emma Ward will be running Wine and Watercolour art sessions once a month at the art gallery.

ART sessions for adults to remind them about the process of play.

Clermont cattle sale kicks off this month

READY FOR ACTION: Melissa, Hastings and sons Cobi and Zach Hawkins from the Clermont Cattle Sale.

Save the date, February 15, for the first sale of the year.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi mystery already solved

A KEY mystery surrounding the title of episode eight in the Star Wars franchise has just been solved.

Kids' game "full of f**king paedophiles" according to dad

A mortified dad has expressed serious concerns over an online game

Lisa Marie Presley's ex caught with child pics: court

Lisa Marie Presley, at right, and her husband, Michael Lockwood back in 2010. FILE

Lisa Marie, 49, claimed she was left “sick to her stomach”

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Roxy shares "single girl” issues

Roxy Jacenko.

Roxy Jacenko shares her "single girl” issues

Waterfront views, Start Designing

105 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $259,000

This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

Make your Rural Change!

Lot 2 / 1237 Farnborough Road, Farnborough 4703

2 1 1 Offers Over...

Quaint 2-bedroom cottage sits at the foot of a mountain in Farnborough positioned on 40 acres of pristine rural land! • 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom cottage with country...

Sensational Brick Home/805m2/Breathtaking City Views -$499,000

8 Skyline Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $499,000

This amazing Property showcases all the very best features YOU have been looking for - Stunning Lowset, Fully A/C, Brick and Tiled Roof Home, Prestigious Elevated...

$189,000 NEGOTIABLE. CARPORT. ESTABLISHED GARDENS. HIGH FENCES. INSPECT TODAY!

101 Water Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $189,000

What more can you ask for in Berserker, this perfect starter home in a quiet location close to schools, pubs and shops. - Modern style kitchen & bathroom - Built...

BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE. $249,000.

37A Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $249,000

This is a fantastic opportunity to complete this amazing home. All of the hard work has been done, finish the house off to your own needs and wants. Close to...

Views that will last a lifetime!

130 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land Always wanted to be the King & Queen of your very own ... $199,000

Always wanted to be the King & Queen of your very own castle? Here is your opportunity, never get built out, spectacular views, at the top of the hill, level home...

Large Family Home with all the Extras!

19 Monte Carlo Avenue, Zilzie 4710

House 4 2 2 AUCTION 18th...

You will fall in love with the space and quality of this GJ Gardner home! 280m2 of comfortable family living enhanced by 9ft. ceilings with extra features to...

Level Allotment Priced to Sell!

25 Red Emperor Way, Lammermoor 4703

Residential Land Only a moments’ walk to the beach, local schools and parks close ... $139,000

Only a moments’ walk to the beach, local schools and parks close by and a short 15 minutes to Yeppoon esplanade! This block is calling its new owners to start...

Amazing Renovated, Steel Framed, Brick Home in Frenchville -Only $299,000!

6 Beal Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

What a fantastic' Surprise Property' - you simply must see to fully appreciate . You will absolutely love the brilliant private location, at the crest of a quiet...

Brilliant 834m2 Forest Park Block

1 (Lot 203) Belbowrie Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land You only need to drive through one of Forest Park's many quality ... $168,900

You only need to drive through one of Forest Park's many quality streets to understand why this wonderful Estate has proved so popular. The Estate is filled to the...

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

$6.3 billion project to drive population boom

BIG IDEAS: Artist's impression of the new 10,000-unit complex to be constructed at Springfield Central.

Driverless trains could take thousands to and fro from Springfield

Company collapse: Boss goes to Vegas, staff lose thousands

Last chance for staff to lodge their claims

Historical home on market for first time in 50 years

Denise Carroll pictured on the deck to her house which is now up for auction.

A home for parties, weddings and 11 kids

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!