Rocky hospital boss defends waiting times

A HORROR flu season contributed to close to 49,000 patients seeking treatment at Rockhampton Hospital's emergency department last year, the facility's executive director Wendy Hoey said yesterday.

Ms Hoey responded to an attack from the LNP's new leader, Deb Frecklington, about wait times at the hospital, saying the emergency department staff were a "high-performing team” and the most seriously ill patients were seen immediately.

Earlier this week, Ms Frecklington said Rockhampton deserved "a world-class health system” as she argued the latest Emergency Department data from Queensland Health showed this wasn't being delivered.

Ms Frecklington said almost 20 per cent of patients at Rockhampton Hospital's ED were being left to lie on stretchers and not being seen in the recommended time frame.

"Rocky's hard-working nurses, doctors and paramedics need urgent help to improve wait times and targeted resources to provide better health services,” Ms Frecklington said.

"Unfortunately it's back to the bad old days and our public hospital system is failing Queenslanders.

"We have a health crisis on our hands and it's time for lazy Labor to get on with the job and start working.”

The Rockhampton data shows 13 per cent of local patients are not being transferred off an ambulance stretcher within 30 minutes.

Also, 18 per cent of patients are not seen within the clinically recommended times.

Ms Hoey said the most seriously ill or injured patients were all treated immediately.

"The nature of the health industry means we deal with peaks and troughs of activity and we work hard to ensure we have ways to deal with these fluctuations as they occur,” Ms Hoey said.

"We are always looking for ways to improve, and patient flow throughout the hospital is an area we are working hard to streamline to improve these waiting times even further.”

Ms Hoey said for November, the average waiting time for treatment in the ED across all patient categories was "just 13 minutes”.

She also said the most seriously ill patients - classified as category 1 - did not wait at all for treatment, and category 2 patients waited an average of six minutes.

Category 3 patients were said to have waited an average of 14 minutes and category 5 patients time to treatment was 17 minutes.

Ms Hoey said 82 per cent of Rockhampton patients were seen within the clinically recommended times and 87 per cent were transferred off-stretcher within 30 minutes.

"There is no doubt last year's flu season contributed to a busy time for the hospital staff, with three times the average number of confirmed cases within Central Queensland (2254 lab-confirmed cases compared with the 5-year average of 806),” Ms Hoey said.

"Our Emergency Department saw almost 49,000 patients in 2017, and that's a massive effort by a great team of doctors, nurses, allied health professionals and other support staff to provide great care to Central Queenslanders.

"I thank our whole team who worked tirelessly throughout the Christmas period, as they always do, to provide great care to their community.

"We look forward to 2018 when we all build on these impressive results and develop our services to provide even better care for Central Queensland.”