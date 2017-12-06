Rocky hospital boss reveals parking plan for next 18 months

Rockhampton Hospital carpark: Rockhampton Hospital carpark

THERE promises to be no headaches for patients and visitors to Rockhampton Hospital when a new parking facility is completed.

Yesterday afternoon, Executive Director of Rockhampton Hospital, Wendy Hoey made the exciting announcement that next Monday, the top car park would be handed over to Woolam Constructions.

"It's something that the community has waited for a long time and it's happening," she said.

The project will be completed in 18 months.

NEW CAR PARK: This graphic shows the alternative arrangements for parking at Rockhampton Hospital. Sean Fox

However, until this time Ms Hoey concedes it could be a challenge for patients and visitors to find a park at the hospital.

"What we are asking our patients, visitors, our staff and stakeholders is to be patient with us, we have made lots of alternative arrangements about how to get to the hospital and where to park," she said.

Ms Hoey said a drop off would be the preferred method to reach the hospital for the next 18 months.

There would also be extra patient car parking at the old top shop site.

"Predominately, we have parking rights from the Kern Arcade and also at the Tafe campus which we are really encouraging people to use," she said.

Ms Hoey said there would be nearly 600 parking spaces within the new car park which doubles its current capacity.

NEW ARRANGEMENTS: This graphic shows the alternative arrangements which have been made for the next 18 months while a new car park is constructed at Rockhampton Hospital. Sean Fox

The new car park would be undercover and include walkways into the hospital.

"It's going to be a great asset to our organisation," she said.

"We want to increase access and make it easier for patients to come and receive care and I think it will really complement our plans for the future," she said.

When the new car park is completed, there will be a cost involved with parking.

Ms Hoey said the cost was unknown at this time, but the hospital board was pushing for the cost to be highly subsidised.

The project is being funded by the Queensland and federal governments.

Ms Hoey said the hospital had made contact with residents in surrounding areas in relation to how the project would affect them.

"They have been very supportive because they know that in 18 months time, there is going to be parking on site which is going to free-up their land," she said.

"We are hoping to get more regulations around the area to ensure that our neighbours are not disadvantaged too much."

Three-hour parking has already started on Quarry St which will enable patients and visitors to park freely.

Ms Hoey encouraged the community to get in touch with the hospital if they had any queries or worries in relation to parking.

"We are really keen to hear feedback and make it easier for everybody," she said.